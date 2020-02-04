This is how plants balance the weight as they grow

Researchers have conducted an experiment to show that plants are balancing their increasing weight by thickening their stems, indicating that they may be able to “feel” their own size and develop accordingly. To test their theory that plants have a sense of “vertical proprioception,” the scientists, including those from the University of Helsinki in Finland, manipulated the weight of shoots of soft birch (Betula pubescens).

According to their study, published in the journal Current Biology, the tree was able to adjust the radial growth of the stem in response to the added weight, and the strength of this reaction varied over the length of the stem. “Although the idea that plants feel their own weight and thicken their stems sounds intuitive, our study is the first to address this question in trees,” said co-author Juan Alonso-Serra of the University of Helsinki.

The researchers then tested their theory by analyzing the growth patterns in a birch mutant called elimaki – a plant that lacked this ability. Elimaki, they said, grows upright for three months, after which the stem suddenly bends to the base and the entire tree collapses. said she makes mechanically less stable.

They said that the lack of a correct response to weight gain in elimaki trees has been balanced with a single position in the birch genome. According to the scientists, the use of mutant trees was the key to the study. Although many trees produce a new generation in decades, plant models such as elimaki can do the same within a few months, making them ideal for genetic studies. at the age of six months and offers a unique opportunity to answer fundamental and applied questions about the life and development of trees.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.