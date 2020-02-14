This is due to the settlement of 830 million euros in the German diesel cases from VW

Around 400,000 German buyers of VW diesels are pursuing the carmaker in a group action

Consumer representatives and auto giant Volkswagen each accused the other Friday of a collapse in talks about reaching an agreement for 400,000 German customers in the company’s Dieselgate emissions fraud scandal.

VW fired first and said around noon that it had offered the consumer organization VZBV 830 million euros, but their lawyers’ “disproportionate” fee claims torpedoed the deal.

In a statement, the sprawling 12-brand group later said it would “offer customers registered under the mass lawsuit the negotiated solution without VZBV support”.

VZBV director Klaus Müller told reporters in Berlin that the talks had “failed because VW was not open enough to enable a transparent, trustworthy and secure system” to actually pay out the money.

“We can in no way support an agreement that is untrustworthy or cannot predict the consequences for consumers,” he added.

The mass suit has been one of the biggest legal hangovers since VW’s approval in 2015 to equip 11 million vehicles worldwide with software so that engines appear less harmful to the environment in official tests than under real driving conditions.

While American diesel buyers enjoyed generous buyback and compensation schemes, German drivers have not yet been compensated for the impact of the scandal, which has since spread to other automakers.

Around 400,000 of them had gathered behind the VZBV in the first group proceedings opened last September.

Around 70,000 people also have open claims against VW, while 55,000 cases have been settled or decided in court.

“We will continue the legal proceedings with all our might,” said Müller, adding, “it is confusing for me that VW ended the talks this way today.”

30 billion euros

So far, the fallout from VW diesel fraud has cost more than 30 billion euros in legal costs, fines and compensation worldwide, most of them in the United States.

A reaction from the authorities was slower and less painful in Germany. VW and its subsidiaries Audi and Porsche paid a total of 2.3 billion fines in the group’s home country.

In the meantime, the company’s efforts to improve its image have prompted executives to offer significantly more electric vehicles in the coming years than previously planned.

Since a final deal with German drivers is likely to be a tiny fraction of the total cost of Dieselgate, VW’s shares were not penalized in the markets on Friday.

The share traded in the afternoon trade by 0.7 percent to EUR 171.32, while the DAX index of blue chip stocks rose by 0.1 percent.

In addition to car owners, investors have also filed mass lawsuits related to Dieselgate.

They demand compensation for the loss in value of the VW share immediately after the scandal broke out.

Volkswagen in talks to settle the German mass lawsuit “Dieselgate”

