“This is an outcome for Trump”: Democratic insiders admit that Iowa is playing chaos in the hands of the president

Democrats could not fear a worse outcome than a presidential primary caucus, frozen by a technical failure and struggle between their candidates, which allowed Donald Trump to strike.

From accusation to the first 2020 votes being cast, the hope of the Democrats that they would have brought down the president has had several blows. Instead of speeding up in New Hampshire with perhaps two or three candidates who want to see him in a better position, top democrats seize moral victories, while the party’s presidential campaigns make accusations about whether the Iowa trial was legitimate .

While Democratic Party officials hurriedly counted the voices of Monday night’s caucuses, Mr. Trump and top White House officials questioned whether the opposition party was all set to take the self-proclaimed “democratic socialist” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders block from securing early primary wins – and possibly the Democratic nomination by this summer.

“If you win or really overdo Iowa, finish higher than most people expected, you get – at least – 24 hours of unobstructed media coverage. That’s huge,” said a White House official who worked on presidential campaigns.

“Now, with Bernie, he won’t have that. And now they’ve robbed him twice,” the official said, referring to the close loss of Mr. Sanders – two hundred percentage points – to the final candidate Hillary Clinton – in the controversial 2016 state caucuses.

That “robbed” way of thinking is one that goes to the highest levels of the Trump campaign and the White House.

“Democrats stuck in a caucus mess of their own creation with the messiest train wreck in history. It would of course be for people to doubt the fairness of the process,” said Brad Tars re-election campaign manager in a statement.

He then expressed the line of the Trump team that the Iowa debacle shows that Democrats are unsuitable to lead the federal government.

“And these are the people who want to run our entire healthcare system?” Parscale added.

In the White House, Mr. Trump mocked and criticized the Democrats from the residence while preparing for his third State of the Union address and the fourth address for a joint session of Congress.

“The Democratic Party in Iowa has really messed it up, but the Republican Party has not,” he wrote. “I had by far the largest re-election vote in the history of that great state. Thank you, Iowa!”

In another tweet, the president mocked the opposition party by wondering whether Democrats would “accuse RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, rather than their own incompetence for the voting disaster that was just taking place in the Great State of Iowa.” (He referred to the conclusion of all 16 US intelligence services, democratic legislators, and some republicans that Russia was involved in the 2016 US elections; Mr. Trump hesitated to agree consistently, suggesting that China or independent actors were also involved.)

One democratic source responded to a message about the situation there and Mr. Trump’s response on Tuesday morning with seven vomiting emojis. One reason: former vice president Joe Biden’s vice campaign leader openly questions the entire process for collecting and counting votes in Iowa.

Kate Bedingfield told CNN that the Biden campaign “has real concerns about the integrity of the process,” and added, “I think there have been major failures in the process last night that worry voters.” The campaign placed an image of the former VP on Instagram with the words “Thanks, IA” next to his smiling face. With opinion polls and political analysts suggesting the results, Mr Biden will show poorly, but it is unclear what he would be grateful for.

Another democratic strategist, Brad Bannon, said that “chaos in Iowa is a solution for Donald Trump.”

“The problems and delays in reporting the results undermine the integrity of the democratic appointment process,” he said. “Because Trump lost the popular vote and benefited from Russian interference, Democrats had a legitimate argument about the legitimacy of his election in 2016. After Iowa, it is more difficult to conduct that case.”

Jim Manley, a democratic strategist and former Clinton assistant, recognized the delayed voting results in Iowa “looks bad”.

“I think they will sort it out, but the president is going to exploit it,” Manley said. “He is going to use every tool in his tool shed, including calling every democrat under the sun a socialist – which seems to explain his interest in Sanders. … It comes down to this not being good because President Trump is not playing the rules , and will never do that. This just helps him with that. “

White House officials had a noticeable long-term perspective and said they were facing a long fight.

“If Democrats want to talk about the economy, we want that debate,” said Marc Short, Chief of Staff of Vice President Mike Pence, on Tuesday.

The same applies to democratic candidates who claim that Mr. Trump’s economic stewardship has benefited the richest Americans and large corporations – but has not really helped many of his most important supporters or average Americans. But Democrats did not talk about that on Tuesday when they rolled out of chaos in the state of Hawkeye.

“It’s a mess. We’ll see if they can get it together,” said the White House official before demonstrating the confidence of a Trump team: “They can do better.”

