Aubrey Drake Graham and Sufjan Stevens are in love.

That’s the premise of Tumblr fan fiction by Rivyoncé Cuoknowles, a writer who wrote a 31-chapter story and created a 12-track album with Drake Sufjan mashups.

The story paints Sufjan Stevens as a mystical, sacred and carrot-loving sweetheart who capitalizes the first letters of all his words, and Drake is his deeply supportive and enthusiastic partner.

The best way to understand Rivyonce Cuoknowles’ work is to read it. Take Chapter 1 that starts:

drake: ay suf !!! Where have you been

sufjan: Aubrey, my dearest lover, I spent the evening flying through the Glen River at dusk communicating with the holy spirits of the forest elves while enlightening and spiritually purifying myself with the possibilities of their Majjykks, although I was overjoyed Having this experience Last returned to our nest

drake: aw babe, this is adorable … communicate with forest elves and sh * t … you are so creative that I love that about you

Sufjan: I also admire your artistic innovation, dearest Aubrey

As fan fiction progresses, it becomes clear that Stevens and Drake are entering into a firm partnership. They propose to each other (after both have planned complex, multi-level proposals), marry, have a child (called The Untitled Stevens-Graham Project) and together they build an everyday domestic life.

Fanfiction also looks at the origins of their love affair, which started in high school. Drake and Rihanna are best friends, as are Sufjan and Annie Clark from St. Vincent. Drake struggles with his sexuality, but at some point Brian Beach’s mind is called by the Beach Boys to encourage him to face his fears.

And yes, it all refers to the indie musician Sufjan Stevens from

Call me by your name soundtrack fame and rapper Drake from “Hotline Bling” fame. Fanfiction is tormented precisely because it paints the picture of a love relationship that is so pure, so impossible, so absurd and romantic that it is almost painful to read it.

Perhaps the beauty of Drakes and Sufjan Stevens’ tumblr fanfiction relationship is that it represents a kind of love, peace, and self-acceptance that neither these people nor most people in Hollywood seem to particularly achieve. His protagonists show a kind of radical authenticity and friendliness that seems to go far deeper than the typical flat platitudes expressed by stars. There is real care within the trick.

There are moments of strange, dizzying beauty – Sufjan Stevens, for example, talks to his former lover Kanye West about a night in a Soviet bunker. Then some moments are terrible, like the badly photographed, deeply uncomfortable video of Sufjan’s and Drake’s wedding.

For a few moments there is a fine line between nausea and glory. For example, Sufjan quotes the Bible: “Song of Songs 5: 2-4 says,” I sleep, but my heart wakes up: it is my lover’s voice that knocks, “says Sufjan. How should I put it on? I have washed my feet how should I spot them? My lover put his hand through the hole in the door and my gut was moved for him. ‘”

Drake answers of course: “haha and then what;)”

While Sufjan Stevens and Aubrey Drake Graham may not

would actually be in love, wouldn’t it be nice if they were somehow? If queer love and family could triumph over division? When Drake stopped texting young girls and Sufjan stopped being so sad? If capitalism could be replaced with care and compassion? Could binaries dissolve to be replaced by the sweet affection between a string instrument-loving forest nymph and an avid Toronto dreamer?

Perhaps the best thing that comes out of the Drake Sufjan fanfiction universe is the mash-up mixtape that its authors created with the title

Six swans. With its combination of Drake’s beats and Sufjan’s banjos, it reaches an “Old Town Road” -like level of genre-less euphoria. The first track, “Death Over Dignity”, seems to be a real collaboration – the lightness of Steven’s smooth, devastating guitar playing and Drake’s inspiring lyrics go surprisingly well, although they occasionally plunge into the abyss of nonsense.

Ultimately, it’s the story – and the dream – that counts in the end. Queer fanfiction has long made room for children to explore their own weirdness by imagining other unfulfilled partnerships that reflect their own desires. Although it’s all absurdist kitsch in the end, it’s strangely nice to imagine a world where it was real.