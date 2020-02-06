This guy has a festival VIP wrist strap and free entry for life

How far would you go to get a VIP ticket to your favorite festival? Would you literally have the festival bracelet tattooed on your wrist? Well, a fan known only as Brandon did just that and Loud rolling remarked.

“Speechless!” The festival tweeted with a photo of the tattoo. The 2-day VIP tattoo is based on his real 2-day GA tattoo – yes, he even upgraded himself.

Rapper Darnell replied to the tweet and told the festival that they would have to let him in, and the festival responded with a laughing emoji: “For Life”.

At some point it came back to Brandon, who repeated Darnell’s feeling and said, “Yeah, let me in for life” and Rolling Loud replied, “Got it that you were fam.”

It is unclear whether Brandon will automatically be added to the festival’s guest list forever or whether security guards only know that he “takes care of the child with the VIP tattoo”, but he clearly loves the event to part of his skin to dedicate to her.

Photo via Rolling Loud