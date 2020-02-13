This girl scout joined at the age of 10 and each box of biscuits only cost 15 cents. She is 98 now and still sells

Veronica “Ronnie” Backenstoe has experienced moments that many of us have only read in history books. But the 98-year-old cannot be stopped from her age from continuing her favorite tradition – the sale of scout cookies.

For the past 88 years, Ronnie has put on her green beret and scout uniform to sell boxes of Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Tagalongs. She may be a little older than her boy scout colleagues, but her energy is second to none.

“Her perseverance, her energy, her mind, she is uninterrupted,” said Barbara Allen Perelli, the troop leader, to CNN subsidiary WFMZ.

Ronnie and the rest of Troop # 1814 recently sold cookies to the Phoebe Berks age community in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, where she lives. On February 25th they will sell cookies again.

A way of life

Ronnie first came to the Boy Scouts in 1932 at the age of 10. In the same year, the global economic crisis was in full swing and Amelia Earhart crossed the Atlantic.

“I became a scout in 1932,” she told the WFMZ. “I said,” When can I be a scout? “My mother said,” When you’re 10. “When I was 10 I was ready to go!”

When Ronnie started selling Girl Scout Cookies, there were only three types and each box was only 15 cents.

Ronnie’s journey with the scouts took her around the world. As a scout master, she traveled with her troop to Jamaica and Switzerland.

Being a scout wasn’t just a hobby for Ronnie, it was a way of life.

“I think it was only part of life, and that’s what girl scouting is. It teaches you how to live,” Ronnie told the WFMZ.

When her husband was deployed during World War II, she put a boy scout ring she had had since childhood on his dog tag.

“She said to him:” If you do not remove this ring, you will surely come back. “And he did,” Donna Schudel, community relations specialist for Phoebe Ministries, told CNN.

It doesn’t slow down

Ronnie may be known for her biscuit sales skills, but she is a talented woman. When she was younger, she studied music and, according to Schudel, can play organ, piano, clarinet and trumpet.

While many of us find it difficult to get up in the morning, Ronnie drives her “pimped” golf cart through her age group, said Schudel.

“Everyone who meets her simply falls in love with her,” said Schudel. “She will be 99 years old this year and is totally 100.”

But despite her many hobbies, Ronnie said she was happiest selling scout cookies. For those of you wondering, your favorite cookie is peanut butter.