This Game of Thrones Reunion at SAG Awards can make you cry

Game over: And the prize for the best cast reunion of 2020 (so far) goes to …

Stars of Game of Thrones reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, which is probably the last time that a large number of them will appear together at a television event. Cast members appear together on the red carpet and backstage included in the 2020 SAG Awards Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen, John Bradley and Gwendoline Christie.

The hit HBO fantasy series ended its eight-season run last May and the actors reunited for the last time on stage in September last year, at the 2019 Emmy, where they won the Outstanding Drama Series. In addition, many of the actors have stayed in the show since their time and have sometimes come together for mini reunions over the years.

This year, the cast of the eighth season has been nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series, while Dinklage, who played fan-favorite character Tyrion, received an individual wink for Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a Drama series.

Also this year, Game of Thrones has been nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama series, an honor that it won every year between 2012 and 2018. The show was not eligible for SAG Award nominations last year due to planning.

View photos of the Game of Thrones cast reunion during the 2020 SAG Awards:

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner

Sophie Turner, John Bradley & Alfie Alle



They are no longer in Westeros!

VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

Pollyanna Macintosh, Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju & Ben Crompton



And so you selfie.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Sophie Turner & Alfie Allen



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Gry Molvær Hivju, Kristofer Hivju, Ben Crompton, Liam Cunningham & Sophie Turner



Be still, our beating hearts.

ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

Peter Dinklage



The actor accepts his very first individual SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie



The more than life-size dress by Brienne van Tarth turns the head on the red carpet.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Image

Nathalie Emmanuel



The actress, who played as Missandei in the HBO series, serves princess authenticity in her floral ball gown.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Alfie Allen



Theon Greyjoy is in the building.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

John Bradley



The plus-one from Samwell Tarly? The always elegant Rebecca April May.

