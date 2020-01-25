This FedEx pilot delivered more than one customer package. He shoveled snow from the pole

The good deed of a delivery driver is shared with the world thanks to a doorbell camera.

A FedEx driver delivering to the upper Michigan peninsula dropped off a package for Jodi LaFreniere at his home in Manistique on Thursday morning.

LaFreniere, a kindergarten teacher, told CNN that she was in school when she received an alert on her phone from her doorbell camera.

“I was wondering who had been at home since my fiance went to Alaska to teach,” she said.

When she went to look at the alert, she saw the FedEx delivery driver shoveling snow on his porch.

In the video, we see the driver carrying LaFrenière’s package to his front door, but he stops in his tracks once he looks at the snow covering the porch floor.

In a few seconds, he puts the package down and grabs a shovel near the front door, begins to clear a path without any hesitation.

LaFreniere had not spoken to the delivery driver, but said that his fiancé, Rodney Riesland, had talked to him a lot, as he is usually at home during deliveries. She said Riesland says the driver – Melvin J. Marlett – is a great guy.

Marlett has worked for FedEx for 23 years.

Through a friend on Facebook, LaFreniere said she was able to thank Marlett for her kindness.

FedEx learned about Marlett’s actions and contacted LaFreniere via Facebook to ask if she could share her story.

“FedEx is proud of the many contributions that our team members make to the communities we serve every day,” FedEx spokesperson Heather Wilson told CNN. “We congratulate our courier, Mel Marlett, who did his best to help shovel snow for our client during the delivery.”

Marlett told CNN it was something he considered routine.

“I hope this is something that anyone would have done,” said Marlett. “If you take care of your customers, they take care of you.”

LaFreniere said that she obtained the doorbell mainly for security reasons.

“As we live in a remote area, our driveway is half a mile long, so for delivery people, it’s far enough to reach us.”

LaFreniere said she hopes Marlett will get special recognition from FedEx for his kind act.

“Although we were witnessing many acts of kindness on the upper peninsula, it was still surprising to see that it had gone one step further,” she said. “I shared it with my colleagues immediately because I couldn’t believe it. It made my day.”