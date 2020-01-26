After a long day in the South African sun, ice cream could be a tempting pleasure.

But could you enjoy it if you knew it was made of “milk” for insects?

Gourmet Grubb, a start-up based in Cape Town, hopes to use ice cream to present to the public the world of the insects they eat.

Its fancy ice cream uses EntoMilk, a dairy alternative made by mixing the larvae of a tropical insect known as the soldier’s black fly.

The UN predicts that the world will have to double the production of food to feed the world’s population by 2050 and has long promoted insect breeding as a source of sustainable alternative protein for traditional livestock.

Everyone loves ice cream

“We set out to change the way insects were seen, produced and used in the food industry,” said Leah Bessa, who co-founded Gourmet Grubb in 2017.

Although it is estimated that more than 1,900 species of insects are consumed by humans worldwide, insects have not yet reached the mainstream of Western cuisine.

“We expected a lot of pullback, however, people have been extremely open,” Bessa told CNN. “Everyone loves ice cream.”

Ice cream flavors include chocolate, peanut butter and Christmas spices. According to Bessa, EntoMilk has “a slightly earthy hue” and gives the ice cream “a rich and creamy flavor”.

But it’s not just about flavor: Bessa says that insect ice cream is also rich in nutrients. According to Gourmet Grubb, EntoMilk is five times higher in protein than dairy.

According to the UN, it is widely accepted that insects provide nutrients that are comparable to meat and fish.

“Insects are inherently rich in fats, proteins and minerals,” Bessa said. “The black soldier’s fly has a protein and fat content comparable to beef, and zinc, iron and calcium that are much higher than beef.”

EntoMilk also does not contain lactose or gluten, and unlike milk, it does not contain carbohydrates or sugars.

environmental friendly

“We decided to focus on an industry [food] that is under a lot of pressure due to animal welfare and environmental concerns,” Bessa said. “Insects are not sentient beings, and they only grow in the conditions in which they thrive, so that growing conditions satisfy their animal welfare needs.”

According to Gourmet Grubb, liter per liter, EntoMilk is more efficient in the production of water and energy than any dairy milk or dairy alternatives.

“Insects need very little water, food and space to grow,” Bessa explained. “They also produce little or no greenhouse gases compared to traditional cattle.”

Because insects can be grown indoors in small, controlled environments, they can be raised in urban areas, which reduces the impact of transporting milk to the city. It also means that they are at less risk of being affected by external weather patterns, which would affect livestock and crops.

There is also the possibility that insect breeding reduces waste.

“Some insects, such as the larvae of the black soldier’s fly, have the ability to feed on a wide range of organic matter,” Bessa said. “For example, the spent grain left from brewing is used to feed the larvae.”

The future of food?

Currently, Gourmet Grubb ice cream is only distributed in South Africa, but the global market for edible insects is expected to reach 1.2 billion dollars by 2023.

Last month, Gourmet Grubb also opened a conceptual pop-up shop, which included tasty insect dishes, such as insect powder paste, black bean chickpea croquettes and mopani worm hummus, to serve along with your ice cream.

“We need to find alternatives that can sustain the growing population and create a sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural system,” Bessa said.

“The only way EntoMilk can really make a difference and reduce the pressures of traditional dairy products is if it is accepted and consumed worldwide.”

