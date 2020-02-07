This denim shirt dress from Nordstrom & Wash Lab is the perfect spring look

Scroll to view more pictures

Even though it feels like winter will be here forever – even in Los Angeles the weather isn’t ready for the pool – spring and summer will come sometime and I’m already planning my outfits. If there’s one thing every wardrobe needs, it’s a warm weather staple that you can wear in a variety of ways. And when I saw the new Wash Lab denim shirt dress at Nordstrom, I knew this was the garment we should all have in our closets this spring and summer. Not only does it combine two of the easiest things to wear (jeans and dresses), it’s also just cute – and super versatile.

If you haven’t heard of Wash Lab, it’s a Los Angeles-based indie label that’s just popped up on Nordstrom’s virtual shelves. While the entire collection is absolutely adorable, her denim shirt dress is the perfect choice for spring and summer. It is available in two different denim tones (dark blue and medium blue) and in sizes XS-XL – which means 0-18 according to the Nordstrom size chart.

Seriously, I’ve never seen a dress that’s easier to wear with the accessories you love. You can combine any denim shirt dress with boots, heels and sneakers. When it’s cool, this shirt dress would look adorable with just about any jacket or cardigan. In other words, you can style this dress the way you want, and it will likely look incredibly chic.

The possibilities are endless, but one thing is certain: you could probably wear this dress differently every day in spring and summer. It even has a hint of spandex, so you don’t feel like you’re wearing stiff denim all day. I mean, this is definitely a wardrobe necessity.

You can purchase this dress on the Nordstrom website for $ 108. Don’t worry about your budget, baby, because this dress basically replaces 10 different outfits. This is the perfect way to freshen up accessories that need a new life or shoes that are hidden in the back of your closet. This wash lab shirt dress is a blank canvas and you are the artist.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that if you buy something, we may receive a small commission on the sale by clicking a link in this story.