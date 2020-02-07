This day in black history Black history month | national

Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who is considered a pioneer in the study of African-American history and known as “The Father of Black History”, has designated the second week of February as Negro History Week in 1926. In 1976, Negro History Week would be extended to the entire month of February, or Black History Month.

Woodson, a son of former slaves who eventually obtained his doctorate at Harvard, chose the second week of February because it marked the abolitionist’s birthday Frederick Douglass (February 14) and President Abraham Lincoln (February 12), who signed the Emancipation Proclamation and abolished slavery in the southern states.

Woodson once said: “History shows that no matter who is in power or which revolutionary forces take over the government, those who have not learned for themselves and who have to rely solely on others will never gain rights or privileges in the end then in the beginning. “

Also on this day in 1965 the comedian, recording artist and actor Chris Rock, who was awarded commy and Emmy and Grammy, was born in Andrews, South Carolina. His provocative comic style would be praising and even criticized for his sharp commentary on race relationships, politics, family and music.

