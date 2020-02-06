This day in black history Barack Obama | national

Before he was the first African-American to be elected President of the United States, then Harvard student Barack Obama was named the first African-American president of the Harvard Law Review on this day in 1990. The role is considered the highest student position at Harvard Law School. He was only 28 years old at the time.

Obama told the New York Times in 1990, “The fact that I was elected shows a lot of progress. It is encouraging. But it is important that stories like mine are not used to say that everything is OK. for blacks. “

He continued: “You must remember that there are hundreds or thousands of black students for everyone with at least as many talents who get no chance.”

Prof. Randall Kennedy, who teaches contracts and race relationships to Harvard, said at the time: “” In a positive or negative sense, people will regard it as historically important. But I hope it won’t overwhelm the performance of this individual student. “”

Also on this day in 1945, reggae icon Bob Marley was born.

(Photo by Joe Wrinn / Harvard University / Corbis via Getty Images)

