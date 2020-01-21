This could be the most expensive Super Bowl ever, with ticket prices soaring

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV / CNN) – The Super Bowl matchup will be held against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs, and this highly anticipated game has driven up ticket prices.

On the SeatGeek online ticket platform, the average resale price is currently $ 6,232. The average price of tickets sold in the last 24 hours was even higher at $ 6,785.

Demand for this year’s Super Bowl, which takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, February 2, is higher than ever and is the most expensive Super Bowl ever.

The cheapest ticket currently on SeatGeek costs $ 5,727, while the most expensive ticket costs $ 70,153. And if you want to travel with a large group, a suite for 18 people, according to TicketIQ, will bring you around $ 439,000.

Compared to previous Super Bowls, the average ticket resale price is nearly $ 1,000 above the second most expensive game, the Super Bowl LII. During this game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, the average resale price was $ 5,373. Tickets for the Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots were the third most expensive at $ 4,657.

Three major airlines offer additional flights to help Chiefs and 49ers fans reach the Super Bowl in Miami.

American Airlines, Jet Blue, and Southwest added nonstop options to and from South Florida a few days before the big game and a day after the Super Bowl champions were crowned.

If you’re traveling to Miami for the big game, you’re safe. This is the message from several law enforcement agencies operating in Florida.

Local departments have been working with the FBI for months to secure every aspect of the game and all related events.

This is not the first time Miami has hosted the Super Bowl. You went through this process eleven times – most recently in 2010.

