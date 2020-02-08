This confrontation between mother bear and tigers in Ranthambore teaches us all a lesson

The internet is a strange place that you can clearly entertain with its many stories. In one of these stories shared on Twitter, the courage of a mother sloth bear emerges as a winner against the power of the tigers.

Let me tell you a story from Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve about 6 wild animals – a mummy-sloth bear with two babies on her back, a pair of mating tigers and a monkey with a camera (me). It is an old story from almost ten years ago. Apologies for the poor image quality. Read more. pic.twitter.com/TGJ3Qub6ZO

The user, Aditya said he “had heard that there was a pair of tigers in an area called Kala Paani and we went there hoping to get pictures of the pair of tigers. We do have a male tiger Ustaad and a woman named Noor found it.”

I had heard that there was a pair of tigers in an area called Kala Paani and we went there hoping to get pictures of mating tigers. I heard that there were a few tigers in an area called Kala Paani. We did find a male tiger Ustaad and a woman named Noor. pic.twitter.com/V9qD9wzQK7

He took the next tweet and said after a short wait he saw a mother bear with two young on her back. “The curious cubs played with each other while the mother walked into the tigers. We thought the bear was in serious danger.”

After a short wait we saw a mother bear with two youngsters on her back – this is how they transport them over long distances. The curious cubs played with each other while the mother walked into the tigers. We thought the bear was in serious danger. pic.twitter.com/PwmpaQvtK1

He further added that after the tigress got up and the bear began to stalk, he “could hear two voices in his head – one that said the bear will die and the other that must remain calm and stable. Easier said than done. ”

Soon the tigress got up and started to stalk the bear and the bear still did not realize what was going on. I heard two voices in my head – one told me the bear would die and the other told me to stay calm and stay stable. Easier said than done. pic.twitter.com/XfrkDzeTiF

In the subsequent tweets that followed, Aditya described how the bear raised its head in getting the “scent of the tigers” to see them approaching. After the “babies immediately buried their pale snout in the mother’s coat,” she rushed to the “adult tigress.” “Raw Courage,” he added.

You might wonder that “big cats like tigers have no real competition in the wild and they are not used to other animals rushing towards them.” But after such a situation, the tigress decided to withdraw in the hope that the bear would just go. But the story took a turn.

The mother bear got the scent of tigers. She raised her head and saw the approaching tigress. She called the babies and they immediately buried their pale snout in the fur of the other. Then she rushed to the tigress. CHARGED WITH A FULLY DRAWN TIGER Raw courage. pic.twitter.com/L88kSqXan7

I did not expect that and neither did the tigress. Big cats like tigers have no real competition in the wild and they are not used to other animals attacking them. The tigress decided to withdraw in the hope that the bear would just go. This was definitely not the intention. pic.twitter.com/e846Z0VY8h

The tigress realized that the bear would not let her go just like that and confronted her.

When the tigress realized that the bear would not let her escape from what was now a messy situation for the tigress, she decided to confront the aggressive mommy. She turned to a very angry bear who was now standing on her hind legs with the babies together. pic.twitter.com/355Ts8VBsC

What the bear did next, Aditya had left in amusement. “The bear then went down on all four legs and lowered her head low and challenged the tigress – a sign of extreme excitement: he added,” If you walk in the wild and you see a tiger or a bear doing this – you have very little time left on this planet. Believe me. Don’t try. ”

The response from the tigress was even more surprising for Aditya as she “shot away”. “The tigress realized that she had bitten more than she could chew. FIGHTS OR FLIGHT. After a few tense moments, the tigress decided that a flight was a better option,” he said, adding, “No one had ever told me that this was possible to happen. ”

The bear then went down on all four legs and lowered her head and challenged the tigress – a sign of extreme excitement. If you are on foot in the wild and you see a tiger or a bear doing this – you have little time on this planet. Believe me. Don’t try. pic.twitter.com/JLc4ikl5bF

The tigress realized that she had bitten more than she could chew. FIGHTS OR FLIGHTS. After a few tense moments, the tigress decided that flying was a better option. She turned and walked away. BOLD – THE CURVED TIME. ONE DOWN. No one had ever told me that this could happen pic.twitter.com/BDBa8hI6C2

All this time, the Ustad was only a spectator. After he was pretty unhappy about seeing his team lose, he decided to move forward. “The moment Ustaad was involved, the bear stood on its real legs and started waving its arms screaming,” read the post.

What should it be like “male tigers are approaching an animal in Indian jungles?” The animal is running? But here “the man decided to withdraw” when the bear fought so “aggressively”.

All this while Ustaad, the male tiger, was loosely watching his team. I think this was too much for the ego of the king of the jungle and he decided to participate. The moment Ustaad was involved, the bear stood on her real legs and started screaming as she screamed. pic.twitter.com/7BMjwKiXMq

Come on – male tigers are approaching every animal in Indian jungles and that animal is running – that is how it should be. The bear wasn’t supposed to fight back so aggressively. Cheating. The man also decided to withdraw. TWO DOWN pic.twitter.com/pG6ZggHVA6

After the mating couple “flown out,” netizens were left alone to realize that the story is one of those children’s stories, where you want to ask at the end: “So what’s the moral of the story?” Aditya adds, “Never underestimate a mother.”

Score so far – Bear 2 / Tiger 0. And a very unstable monkey tried to document it all. When the bear realized that both tigers had moved away, she walked away in the direction where she came from … pic.twitter.com/S4gLSOtM95

……… leaving two very sheep-like big cats behind. King and queen of that part of the jungle were almost decimated by a mother bear with two small babies on her back. It becomes no more inspiring than this. The moral of the story – NEVER underestimate A MOTHER. pic.twitter.com/nf779b0TOI

The message became viral too quickly with Twitterati flowing into the comments section to give their opinion on the powerful story of an angry mom bear.

