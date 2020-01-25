This chic skeleton is a better passenger than I will ever be

Image: AP

A man in Arizona attacked me spiritually and emotionally and aroused another unrealistic expectation of the vehicle occupants when he glued this undeniably chic skeleton to the passenger seat of his car to use the HOV lane undisturbed.

Given the fact that I live in a city where the public transport infrastructure is crumbling under my feet, the urge to get a car grows in me day by day. However, what stops me is the cold sweats that I wake up with after having nightmares of learning to drive in South Florida and sitting in traffic, which is itself a nightmare that wakes me up.

I understand the motivation of this unnamed 62-year-old man in Arizona who has tied a skeleton (fashion icon) to his passenger seat that he hoped could move past the hell landscape that other people have on the street. However, I just can’t believe that he would create such an extraordinary faux passenger that when I read the news I muttered, “Sorry I can’t be her.”

Let’s break it down.

First there is the bucket hat, which may read a little to me at first glance in 2019, but still represents a trend that I have never been able to successfully pull through. Then there is the kind of frayed organza blouse that Alexander McQueen Savage gives me a beauty mood, something I could never get away with.

If you look a little further south you’ll find, oh my god, the bottom half is just cooler, which means that not only are snacks always available, but also snacks that can only be consumed by the driver because of the passenger literally a is skeleton. As you know, every meal that I can reach by car is technically my meal, and no one else who goes with it has ever had the slightest chance of eating anything. Then you can consider that no one ever drives in a passenger seat or tries to steal the auxiliary cable.

It is an unbeatable combination of properties that I can never do justice to.

On the one hand, I greet the man for his attempt to rewrite the rules of the road, primarily because I am not a driver in the State of Arizona and therefore I am completely unaffected by his actions. On the other hand, I am deeply sad that I can no longer go on a road trip without asking myself whether the person in the driver’s seat will sit with his hands at ten or two o’clock and wishes. In contrast to my profile, they saw a bucket hat on the periphery who shoved Doritos in my mouth and refused to share.