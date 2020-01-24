This Casio watch compliments me a lot and only costs $ 12

For some, buying a watch can cause paralysis like choosing a meal from a menu. There is so much to consider when buying a watch – analog or digital? Leather, steel, plastic or fabric? Big face or little one? Smart or … stupid? Added to this is the stress of asset signaling.

Of course, in the age of smartphones, it is no longer necessary to have a wristwatch. Personally, I love wearing a watch because it makes me feel put together and I don’t have unnecessary screen time. It’s also a lot easier to check the time on my wrist when I’m on a bad date.

A few years ago, when I was working as a restaurant host (a job where it would be inappropriate to constantly check the time on my phone), I came across this black analog Casio watch in a shop around the corner of the restaurant. I was sold by its price tag (I bought it for $ 20 but found it online for only $ 12), minimalist profile, easy-to-read face, and small size.

I have a tiny, child-friendly wrist, so I usually find it difficult to buy a watch. Trying on is always a situation similar to goldilocks; either the band is too long or the face is too big. At only 25 millimeters, the dial of the Casio watch is smaller than a quarter, and the band has enough holes to hold wrists of adults and children. For those who prefer a more functional atmosphere, there is also a slightly larger men’s version.

While it cannot measure your heart rate, carry your credit card information, or answer calls, it shows the time and does not sell your data. It’s simple, versatile, and relatively durable. I have had mine for over two years and despite some minor scratches on the face it is still one piece and I only had to change the battery once.

My little Casio watch is probably my most complimented accessory. I can’t tell you how many times someone has told me that they like my watch and how many times I happily announced, “Thanks, it was $ 20!” (You don’t have to let anyone know how little you paid for it.)

At $ 12, there is literally no reason not to buy this watch – unless you are a CEO and have a few thousand dollars to fall on an expensive watch that will confirm your fortune.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect watch, stop looking. That’s it.

