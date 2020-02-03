Shraddha Kapoor has followers who follow not only throughout the country, but the greats of other prominent industries also love the actress for her great work in city B. And this time. It is none other than the other favorite of national cricket. More than that, it is this quick pitcher who is astonished at beauty, Shraddha Kapoor!

Indian fast bowler Bhuvaneshwar Kumar expressed in a recent interview that he admires Shraddha Kapoor for his work. When asked about her favorite actress, Bhuvneshwar quickly replied: “My favorite actress is Shraddha Kapoor.”

THIS Bollywood Actress is Cricketer’s favorite of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

It is not surprising that Shraddha Kapoor’s fandom sees no limits and this recent incident is the testimony of the same. Recently, the actress concluded her filming schedule for Baaghi 3 and celebrated with the entire team.

The actress had an incredible 2019 with movies like Saaho and Chhichhore and the new year does not seem less, since Street Dancer 3D has garnered immense appreciation and everyone is excited to see the actress in Baaghi 3 below.

Shraddha has always experimented with different characters and continues to win us with his versatility. The constant love and support of her fans keep the actress. The actress never fails to slip at some point for fans and makes sure she meets them.

On the work front, Shraddha’s “Street Dancer 3D”, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Remo D’Souza, was launched this month and the actress will be seen in “Baaghi 3” directed by Ahmed Khan, alongside Tiger Shroff.

