This bionic jellyfish can swim three times faster; Can be used to explore the oceans

It may sound more like science fiction than a scientific fact, but researchers have created bionic jellyfish by integrating microelectronics into these ubiquitous invertebrate sea creatures with the hope of using them to follow and explore the world’s oceans. A small prosthesis enabled the jellyfish to swim three times faster and more efficiently without causing any visible stress to animals that have no brains, central nervous system or pain receptors, the researchers said. The next steps will be to test ways to check where the jellyfish are going and to develop small sensors that can take long-term measurements of ocean conditions such as temperature, salinity, acidity, oxygen levels, nutrients, and microbial communities. They even consider installing tiny cameras.

“It’s very science-fiction-futuristic,” says bio-engineer Stanford University Nicole Xu, co-author of the research published this week in the journal Science Advances. “We could send these bionic jellyfish to different parts of the ocean to follow signs of climate change or to observe natural phenomena.” A first goal will be deep diving, because measurements at great depths are a big gap in our understanding of the oceans, California added John Dabiri, professor of mechanical engineering, the other co-author of the study. “In short, we would let go of the bionic jellyfish on the surface, swim to a greater depth and see how far we can go into the ocean and still come to the surface with data,” Dabiri added. The study involved a common type of jellyfish, called lunar jellyfish, with a diameter of 4-8 inch (10-20 cm).

Jellyfish propel themselves through the water by pulling their muscles together to collapse their umbrella-shaped body and then relax. The prosthesis – in fact a chip, battery and electrodes that stimulate the muscle – causes the jellyfish to pulsate through his body more often, similar to how a pacemaker controls the heartbeat. The prosthesis has a diameter of eight tenths of an inch (2 cm). Jellyfish are known to secrete mucus when they are stressed. Such a response did not occur during the study and the animals swam normally after the prosthesis was removed, the researchers said. “Care is taken not to harm the jellyfish,” Dabiri said. There are many existing technologies to study the ocean near the surface, including satellites and robotic sailboats, called saildrones, he said. But knowledge of the ocean drops at depths greater than about 65 feet (20 meters), where researchers have to rely on instruments used by ships – expensive to operate – or use smaller underwater vehicles that are usually limited to one day of use due to energy storage restrictions, Dabiri added.

“Jellyfish have been around for more than 500 million years, and during that time their body structure has remained largely unchanged, so it is interesting to find out what makes them so special and how we can learn from it,” Xu said. “Because we use animals with natural swimming movements, we hope that they will not disturb the environment in the same way as a submarine, so that we can expand the kind of environments that we can control,” she added.

