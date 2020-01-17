National-World

Only a few months after the death of representative Elijah Cummings, Baltimore pays homage to the former lawyer and legislator in an appropriate manner: renaming a courthouse.

The East Court House Building in Baltimore will become the Elijah E. Cummings Court House Building, Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young announced on Friday.

Young also declared Elijah Cummings Day on January 18 in Baltimore. This day was his birthday.

Two panels will be placed on the north and south sides of the courthouse, each honoring the Cummings heritage, reported WBAL, a subsidiary of CNN.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of the late representative, called the change of name “significant” and thanked the city for its dedication, according to WBAL.

“Her legal career started in this courthouse,” she said.

Cummings, who had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District (which includes much of Baltimore) since 1996, died in October at the age of 68. He graduated from Baltimore City College High School before attending Howard University in Washington, DC and the University of Maryland School of. Law.

Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings has been a key figure in directing investigations of President Donald Trump – including questions relating to the investigation of the impeachment, the treatment of migrants on the southern border and the issue of potential citizenship for the census.