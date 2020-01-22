This $ 5 brush enlivens all of your furry winter accessories

SqualorJolie Kerr is a cleaning expert and columnist. She is here every week and helps answer your dirtiest questions. Are you dirty send her an email

A friend recently gave me a beautiful full length vintage patchwork coat that she had just got. She loved it, and she should have! But there was a problem: The collar – a large, dramatic number of faux fur – was hopelessly matted and looked shaggy.

Well, not hopeless.

Because it’s a secret to refresh the look of furry garments like coat collars, hats, boot inserts, etc., and since it’s winter, this is a good time for me to tell you what it is. It’s this $ 5 pet brush.

Yup! They will brush out your clothes like Fido or Fluffy. It’s one of the things that most people wouldn’t think of, but once you hear it, it’s like, “Oooh, yes. It makes so much sense.”

So that’s the secret! The only other thing you need to know is that the smoother brush – oh yes, that’s what they are called, and they are also called needle brushes – should be used very carefully. You don’t want to pull or rake the brush through faux fur (or real fur) because too rough a touch can pull the fur out of the garment. You should also brush in one direction. That is really all you need to know!

I use this technique in my own life to brush out my pink, furry sports slides, because sure, not everyone?

