This 27-year-old man from MP is likely to be the first deaf-and-dumb Sarpanch in the country

A 27-year-old man with speech and hearing impairment is likely to be the sarpanch of Dansari village panchayat in Madhya Pradesh.

If this happens, he would be the first deaf and stupid person to be elected to the post in the country, a social activist claimed on Sunday.

Dansari village, with a population of nearly 1,000 and located about 40 km from the city of Indore, recently received the status of gram panchayat, sub-district magistrate Pratul Sinha.

The function of sarpanch in the newly composed Dansari panchayat is reserved for candidates in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, after he had performed a rotation method draw, he said.

This reservation process has suddenly changed the fate of Lalu, the speech and hearing impaired Scheduled Tribe resident of the village.

Although the schedule for gram panchayat polls in the state has not yet been announced, residents of Dansari say it is almost certain that Lalu will be voted unanimously as

Sarpanch at the elections because he is the only voter from the ST category in the village.

Lalu, whose parents died when he was a child, has also decided to take the poll in his village.

The 27-year-old man, a bachelor, has been living with a family in the village for 20 years and does agriculture.

Social activist Gyanendra Purohit, who interacted with Lalu in sign language, said, “He has confidence in himself and says he will submit nomination papers for the position of sarpanch in the panchayat elections.”

Excited about the idea of ​​becoming a sarpanch, Lalu wants to work primarily for the welfare of farmers and also contribute to development by getting new roads built in his village, said Purohit, who works for the rights of deaf and dumb people.

“If Lalu becomes sarpanch after the polls of panchayat, he will be the first speech and hearing-impaired candidate in the country to be elected to the post. His victory will strengthen the voice of people from the deaf and dumb community in democracy,” said the activist.

The villagers are also campaigning to make Lalu the sarpanch of their panchayat.

Rahul Songara, a local youth involved in the campaign, said: “We want Lalu to be the sarpanch. He may not be very well educated, but looking at his behavior, we are convinced that he will work as a sarpanch for the development of the village. ”

