Third Wheel of Delhi Elections: involving commuters in knowing electrical inclinations, how auto rickshaw drivers drive parties to victory

New Delhi: In the 2013 and 2015 Delhi elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used a significant number of auto rickshaw drivers for campaigns. However, this time no political party seems to have pursued them.

Auto rickshaw drivers are not only used for campaigns, but are also used effectively by political parties when reading and analyzing voter votes. They engage their passengers in conversation to understand their electoral tendencies, which help political parties to formulate their survey strategy.

“We have decided to launch a campaign in which motorists will ask their passengers to vote for AAP and tell them about the work done by the government of Delhi in the last five years,” said Gaurav Singh, president, Aam Aadmi Auto Sanghatan, and claimed that his organization this time has around 10,000 car drivers that support AAP.

“Since the last two months we have been running a campaign drive where all the racing drivers working for Aam Aadmi Auto Sanghatan are well trained to communicate and explain the work that the AAP-led government of Delhi has done to their passengers,” said Raju Mistri, 33, a car driver who supports AAP and currently lives in Jangpura.

Rajender Soni, general secretary, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh associated with Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, RSS-affiliated union, said: “We will support that party that will not only use us (auto rickshaw drivers) for research, but also us investigate the problem and try to solve it. ”

Soni claimed that around 80,000 auto rickshaw drivers are linked to his organization and can damage the vote share of any party that does not solve the problems of car and taxi drivers.

Important expectations of auto rickshaw drivers include setting up a welfare council for drivers so that more benefits can be passed on to them. They also demand ESI cards together with the abolition of Article 66 (1) / 192A of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), which imposes heavy fines on commercial vehicles moving outside their permitted license area.

Haider Ali, 36, a motorist for the last 13 years, said: “With the AAP-led policy of 200 units of free electricity, 20,000 liters of free water, good infrastructure and improved education system and good facilities in government hospitals, the auto rickshaws have mostly benefited drivers. “

