Third Eye Blind Tour Tickets On Sale Now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Don’t close your eyes yet because Third Eye Blind is going on tour! The rock group known for songs such as “Semi Charmed Life”, “Jumper” and “How It’s Gonna Be” announced on Instagram that it would head to “Screamer Tour Pt. 2.” The tour spans 15 stops across the United States in conjunction with their new album “Screamer”, which was released in October.

The main tour will run from March 11 to March 30 where the group will perform in cities like New York, Phoenix, Madison, Los Angeles and Kansas City. However, the group will also perform with Zac Brown, LoCash and others in Shakopee, Minn., In October.

Prices and ticket dates for Third Eye Blind are shown below!

