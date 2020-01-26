A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in southern California, the third in the United States as the virus spreads rapidly around the world.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed health officials in Orange County on Saturday that a potential case of coronavirus was positive.

The person who tested positive came from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the epidemic – and is isolated and “in good condition” at a local hospital, the Orange County Health Care Agency said in a statement .

State and federal officials follow up with anyone who may have been in close contact with the person and who is at risk for infection.

In the United States, two previous cases of the virus have been confirmed in Illinois and Washington State.

The CDC said it was taking aggressive measures to stop the spread of the virus in the United States, but although it considers it a serious threat to public health, the immediate risk to Americans is low.

At least 56 people have been killed by the coronavirus in China, nearly 2,000 confirmed cases have been reported as the nation struggles to contain the epidemic.

Chinese authorities have imposed unlimited restrictions on public transportation and travel, as motor vehicles are banned in downtown Wuhan from Sunday onwards to control the flow of people. Only vehicles with special permits, free shuttles and government vehicles will be allowed to travel.

In the midst of the closure, countries like the United States and France attempted to evacuate their citizens from the central city of China. Outside China, more than 40 confirmed cases have been identified in ten countries.

Coronaviruses are transmitted by animals and people, and the Wuhan strain has been linked to a city market that sold seafood and live animals, including wildlife. Chinese government announced Sunday that it will ban all sales of wild animals across the country

Beijing will deploy 1,600 additional health professionals to Wuhan to help the city cope with the growing number of coronavirus patients, health officials said.