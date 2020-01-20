Thinking about the size of Patrick Mahomes, the most sensational superstar in the NFL

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is at risk of angering an entire city (Baltimore) and is currently the most dazzling NFL superstar.

Lamar Jackson is on the way to reaching Mahome’s level and was the biggest running climax that the NFL has seen in a long time in the past regular season.

One of the things we do to measure the size of quarterbacks in the NFL is looking at the post-season game. When it comes to Mahomes, it simply numbs the senses to see what he did on the big stage at the tender age of 24.

Mahome’s success after the season

In his first two seasons as starter, Mahomes took a 3-1 lead. The only loss was the loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots last year. However, a win / loss record is a team statistic.

This is how Mahomes fought personally in these four games:

89-of-142 passed (62.7%)

1,188 yards over, average 8.4 yards per attempt)

10 temporary touchdowns

Zero interceptions

125 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carry

Guys, these are legendary statistics after the season, especially considering how inexperienced Mahomes is.

So he does his best when the pressure eases the most.

Mahomes is a cool cat

Looking at the way he deals with himself in big games, it’s not difficult to understand why the chiefs fall into a big hole. The young man has damned liquid hydrogen in his veins when the game is on the line.

In fact, he doesn’t even seem to feel the pressure.

Guide. It’s not short for the chiefs.

Mahome’s physical talent isn’t on the charts

Aside from the ability of this young superstar to lead men and play his best games when the stakes are high, Mahomes has otherworldly physical abilities that delight the masses.

Here is a small selection of Mahome’s breathtaking gameplay:

Mahomes has arm talent like Dan Marino. He can also play huge games on the floor.

And who can forget this absolute Bonkers Jump-Pass touchdown from the beginning of this season?

Mahomes is a certifiable freak of nature. Every time you think you’ve seen something really high, he finds a way to raise the bar.

The bottom line

Mahomes has it all. He is a leader. He cleans up the field. He is photogenic. He regularly plays stunning games. He leads the chiefs to Miami and brings the organization to a level that has not existed in 50 years.

He is currently the biggest star in the NFL. And it’s the main reason why the chiefs have a chance to win anything at all.