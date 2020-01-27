Thin Radio Frequency Detector Monitors Commercial Lithium Ion Battery Capacity

Eric Sorte, a physicist at Sandia National Laboratories, has developed a thin detector that detects chemical changes that occur inside a lithium-ion battery as it is charged and discharged. Credit: Randy Montoya

A new thin-paper radio frequency detector designed to operate inside a lithium-ion battery provides information on the health of the battery during charging and discharging.

“It could allow researchers to test the function and capacity of the battery after years of storage without damaging it,” said Eric Sorte, a physicist at Sandia National Laboratories.

The project, funded by the Sandia Lab’s research and development program, will help researchers better understand and characterize batteries to improve them for renewable storage and national security applications. Manufacturers could also use this day for diagnostic tests, Sorte said.

The magnetic resonance probe moved inside the battery

As a lithium-ion battery powers an electronic device and then recharges, chemical and physical changes occur internally that reduce its function over time. Molecular by-products form as lithium ions nest and leave each electrode. These molecules can consume active lithium and reduce the capacity of the battery. The electrodes can also undergo undesirable chemical changes, reducing their ability to remain charged. The tiny lithium spikes can grow from an electrode surface, consuming basic charge transfer ions and creating potentially flammable conditions.

As researchers work to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries, pinch the chemical components of a battery and system cycles through multiple loads and discharges. They then open the battery and examine the materials under a microscope to see how their structure and composition have changed.

Researchers could get this information much faster if they could track conditions inside a battery such as charging and discharging. One way this is being done right now is with a technique that uses the same principles as magnetic resonance imaging in hospitals. This method provides clues to the structure and environment of a molecule by examining the signals from a particular element in that molecule.

Here’s how it works: First, the instrument sends a radio wave pulse adapted to interact with a particular atomic nucleus in elements such as lithium, sulfur or hydrogen. As the kernel returns to its original state, it transmits a signal that changes predictably depending on the environment of a person.

The researchers used this technique to examine chemical changes in batteries before, but had to modify the battery components in ways that do not exist in operating batteries. This new detector, created by Sorte along with material scientist Sandia Todd Alam and other colleagues, is designed to operate on batteries as they are manufactured for everyday use. It is thinner than a sheet of paper and can be placed inside a battery of any shape.

Researchers have already put in a commercially available battery. Imagine one day inserting the scan strip into a battery during manufacturing, so it already contains the necessary ingredient for a quick health check.

Specific signals from molecular elements indicate charge, chemical changes

Using this detector, Sorte and his colleagues can see unique lithium-ion signals as they interact with the material at each electrode. This allows them to monitor how much a battery is charging during repeated charging and discharging cycles. Decreasing capacity is a sign that the battery is dying.

Researchers can also see unique signals from molecules produced during side reactions as batteries operate. They can monitor these molecular products and then pinch the chemical components of a battery to reduce adverse reactions. These changes can help them improve their batteries to have the properties required for applications such as storing large-scale renewables. Manufacturers could also use this device one day to perform diagnostic tests on batteries, Sorte said.

The same approach and detector tape could be used to see the internal functions of vanadium flow batteries and other chemicals, he added. Sorte also works to monitor the internal life of a battery using the electrodes already there, so no additional accessories are required.

‘Nanochains’ could increase battery capacity by reducing charging time

