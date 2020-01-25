Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Michael Williams lost part of his right leg last June and still has a hard time getting used to walking with a prosthetic leg.

“My therapist told me I had to start walking more so that I can get used to wearing the prosthetic leg and I feel like it’s part of me,” he said. “So I can stop fighting.”

Williams went for a walk on block 1400 on Carr Street on Wednesday. During his walk, he became a victim of a different kind.

“I just feel these hands on my ear. They just take my earphones out of my ear and say, give me everything you have, ”he said.

The former manager of a retail store, who now receives $ 950 per month of disability, says he raised his hands after noticing that the suspect had a gun.

“I knew the gun was real when I heard the safety click,” he recalls.

Police say the thieves took Williams’ wallet, phone, watch and headphones.

“They were young. You can tell by their voice, ”said Williams. “I saw no faces. They were behind me all the time.”

Williams is not convinced that the St. Louis police will catch the two people who robbed him, but he believes the thieves have wasted their time.

“I don’t understand who would steal a physically disabled person. They have a wallet. There is really nothing they can do with it, ”he said.

