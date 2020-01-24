Thieves break into several vehicles in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two men who they said were on a surveillance video when they tried to break into several vehicles in Weston.

The video released on Friday shows the two thieves trying to break into vehicles parked in front of a house in The Islands parish on Camellia Drive and Island Way at around 2:40 p.m.

Detectives believe that the same thieves also raided several unlocked cars in the same community as well as in another community.

According to the authorities, several break-ins of vehicles were reported in the municipality of San Messina, which is located on Glades Parkway and San Messina Boulevard, on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the thief is asked to call Detective Ashley Martinez at 954-389-2010. For anonymous tips, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $ 3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that result in arrest.

