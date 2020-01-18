OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Icy weather means that the demand for snow plow operators and their equipment is very high.

In cold weather, salt wagons are a hot commodity, although today more salt is used than scraping.

Kyle Hunter’s crew cleared the parking lots all morning in Overland Park, but rain instead of snow meant they could stop for lunch earlier.

“We’re basically at the end of our work,” said Hunter. “We worked all last night.”

It was a welcome break, especially after what happened this week. One if his company trucks had the power steering switched off.

“We took it to one of the shops in town,” he said.

Then a man spotted the delicate passenger door of the truck overnight, wired the truck, and stole the entire rig.

“It hurts because we’re a small company and when we drive a truck down there is a trickle effect,” Hunter said.

It turns out that salt shakers are a hot commodity this time of year. A used rig like the stolen can be paid for around $ 3,000. The plow costs at least another $ 2,000.

“If someone had a Salter for sale, it would work right away,” Hunter said.

A few hours after Hunter spoke to KCTV5 News, his truck showed up in tow. Whoever dropped it removed the plow and salt shaker.

“It’s a shame people out there are stealing trucks like this while we earn a living,” Hunter said.

His crew knows that local companies are counting on them to clear their lots.

“Weather like this hurts our business,” said one entrepreneur. “If it’s not cleaned, people pretend they can’t leave the driveway.”

Even with one truck less, Hunter said they’d get out and carry on. They are doing everything they can to prepare for the next storm.

