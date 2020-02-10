Thief imprisoned after attempting to rob the octogenarian who struck him with walking stick

A robber who threw an 82-year-old shopkeeper on the ground after trying to knock him away with a cane has been imprisoned.

Aaron Mountford, a 28-year-old homeless man, demanded money from June 3 Turner’s grandmother as she worked behind the cash register of her family’s newspaper stores in Hanley, Staffordshire.

But the octogenarian instead refused to fight him with a cane during the incident on September 3 last year.

Mountford, who had entered the store with his face covered by a sleeping bag, could only take £ 50 cash and six packs of cigarettes before fleeing the scene – the older woman knocked to the ground as he left.

Mrs. Turner got bruises on her face during the incident, but was unharmed.

Mountford appeared at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on February 7 and pleaded guilty to the robbery and now gets two years in an existing sentence of four and a half years

Mrs. Turner has since received £ 250 from the High Sheriff office for her courage.

When she spoke to the Stoke Sentinel during the incident, she said: ‘It was just my instinct to try and stop him and give him a big bang. I think he was quite shocked, he didn’t expect that. I bet he thought “she can get along a bit.”

“You can’t let them leave, but you have to be careful in case they have knives. I didn’t give him a chance to take out a knife because I was already beating him. If it happened again, I would respond the same, but with something heavier. “

Staffordshire police detective agent Simon Chawner said: “This was a violent and aggressive attack on a vulnerable older woman to steal just £ 50 in cash.

“Although we do not recommend that people take matters into their own hands, the actions of women in this case were courageous and selfless.

“We are happy that Mountford has now been convicted.”

