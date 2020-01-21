They were promised broadband and high-tech jobs. You are still waiting. - Mother Jones

This story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuse of power. Sign up for ProPublica’s The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this in your inbox as soon as they’re published.

A year ago, Mary Lou Muncy got her dream job as a home care consultant for wound care.

The timing seemed perfect. Muncy’s contract as a nurse at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Lexington had ended and she was unwilling to withdraw. With an annual salary of $ 77,000, Muncy would have enough money to help her daughter pay for the medical school.

However, this position required high-speed Internet access that Muncy did not have on her farm, an hour’s drive from Lexington, the state’s second largest city.

So Muncy quit the job. She hasn’t found any more since then.

“I realized there was no hope for us,” said 64-year-old Muncy, who after writing his letter wrote a letter to state lawmakers urging them to quickly develop a broadband access plan in rural communities. Muncy hoped to save other residents from the helplessness she felt when she was forced to quit.

KentuckyWired, the widely announced plan to improve Internet connectivity across the state, promised to provide financial opportunities through reliable, high-speed Internet access for rural communities that have suffered repeated job losses in the coal and tobacco industries.

However, the project has stalled and its future is becoming increasingly bleak due to a series of missteps by state officials and Macquarie Capital, the Australian investment bank that manages the ambitious plan. This has been reported by the Louisville Courier Journal and ProPublica.

Over the next few months, new state governor Andy Beshear will have to make important decisions regarding KentuckyWired, which is two years behind schedule and could cost $ 1.5 billion in the next 30 years.

Beshear, a democrat elected in November, has repeatedly refused to voice his plans as impatient lawmakers threaten to block funding. A spokeswoman for his office said he was still getting briefings and information about the project that started under the government of his father, Steve Beshear.

The project, which has promised so much to the residents of rural communities, has not yet been completed, and it is unclear whether and when this will be the case.

“It will be a pretty bad situation for some people here who were hoping to start businesses around high-speed Internet access,” said Letcher County Democratic MP Angie Hatton, whose average household income is $ 30,000 a year, 31 percent of the population live in poverty.

Rural Kentucky falls by the wayside

Rural Kentucky has long struggled with crippling poverty and high unemployment rates. In 2020, 38 districts in eastern Kentucky were classified by the Appalachian Regional Commission as economically constrained.

The state’s ambitious broadband internet plan should not meet all needs in rural communities. However, heads of state said it would help bring a wave of high-tech jobs into the region and give residents better opportunities to start their own businesses, as no companies invest in such areas.

But residents, some of whom know nothing about KentuckyWired, are still waiting.

Erica Scott, a mother of two who lives in Defeated Creek, a tiny community in rural Letcher County, said the unavailability of high-speed Internet made it difficult to run her online business.

Scott said it can take hours to download the designs she needs for the t-shirts and candles she sells online, slowing down production and delivery to customers.

The internet satellite service she has is not fast enough for her children to access her schoolwork from home via Google Classroom. This web application enables teachers to post assignments and communicate with students. You need a special permit to do your paper homework on snowy days.

“We are not the only ones,” said Scott. Still, she added in the Kentucky hollows, the so-called Hollers, “It’s a real job to use the Internet.”

The steep hills and dense forests of rural Kentucky make installing fiber optic cables difficult and costly.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, one in eleven Kentuckians – around 405,000 people who live predominantly in the country – have no wired broadband service in their area. For those who have Internet access, it is either too slow or simply unaffordable.

“Do you remember the old dial-in?” Said Adam Smith, who lived in Defeated Creek and mimicked the antiquated bells and whistles familiar to former AOL users. “The slow internet? It’s quick for us. “

KentuckyWired’s new scheduled completion date is nine months away. Even if the government meets this deadline, many rural residents will not have instant broadband access.

The project will install a fiber optic cable that will provide broadband connections to government agencies across Kentucky. However, in order for individual households and companies to be able to use the new network, third-party providers still have to comply with the so-called last mile. And many of these providers are reluctant to make plans without first knowing how much the state’s private-sector partner, Macquarie, charges for access to the network.

“It could take another 10 or 20 years to get the last miles done,” said Doug Dawson, a North Carolina telecommunications consultant.

The wait may be too long for Mike Joseph, a lifelong resident of Yeadiss, an unincorporated community in rural Leslie County.

Joseph, 55, said after his father bought a house in London, Kentucky, he had no family in the area. His 18-year-old wife suggested moving to Harlan in southeast Kentucky near the Virginia border where they own a rental property and where broadband is available.

“This is the deciding factor in moving to a better Internet,” said Joseph, a maintenance and IT manager at Leslie County Prison who relies on the Internet for communication and a sluggish connection of nearly $ 1,700 each Month pays.

It’s money that could be used for better vehicles and better salaries, said Joseph.

At least one third party, Vernon Engle, which owned B & B Communications, started manufacturing fiber optics in Josephs County in anticipation of KentuckyWired.

Engle said he spent tens of thousands of dollars waiting for the opportunity to join the network.

But Engle said he was forced to sell his business last year at a loss of $ 340,000 after the state exceeded the July 31 completion date.

“The state let me down,” said Engle.

“Damn if you finance it and if you don’t, you’re damned.”

The uncertainty surrounding the KentuckyWired plan has made lawmakers call for governor action while answering questions from frustrated rural residents.

Lebanese Republican Jimmy Higdon said the rural population he serves regularly are calling on his office to improve Internet services in their communities.

KentuckyWired was the state’s bet to catch up.

But now Higdon said, “It’s one of the topics you wouldn’t be talking about quickly. You’re crazy if you fund it, and you’re crazy if you don’t.”

Project managers are asking lawmakers to approve $ 100 million for KentuckyWired at this legislative session, an increase of $ 28 million over the previous budget.

It is not the current request, but the exploding price, which is 50 times the cost originally stated for taxpayers, which worries MP Robert Goforth.

“I mean, $ 1.5 billion is a substantial amount that these people sent us to Frankfurt and told us to spend wisely and do the best possible job,” said Goforth, a republican from East Bernstadt. “Someone dropped the ball here and we need to find out what we can do to make the best of a bad situation.”

Andy Beshear, similar to Matt Bevin, a Republican who was the state’s top official before him, has offered no solution.

“Unless someone in the Beshear administration can work out a plan to save it – a viable plan, an actionable plan – and someone speaks up and says this will work street,” said Higdon.

Some lawmakers fear that the cut in funding for KentuckyWired will be more expensive in the long run. Others are ready to end the project.

“What do you say? Fish or cut bait?” Asked MP Lynn Bechler, a Republican from Marion and one of the harshest critics of KentuckyWired. “Well, there is no more fishing. Let’s cut the bait. “

Roger Fields said delays in high-speed Internet procurement have slowed the prospect of relief as jobs continue to disappear in his community. However, the 66-year-old former coal worker focused on a more pressing problem and made sure that he and his neighbors had enough meat for the winter.

In communities that are still waiting for high-speed Internet, residents only have to do what they have always done: they have to rely on each other.

“I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” Fields said as he carved a warm pig’s head while others chopped a torso that dangled from a nearby tractor. “See what neighbors we have. See all this work. They don’t charge anything for that.”