“They said Shaheen Bagh should feel the shock, but …”: Bhim Army Chief on Delhi’s election results

Bhopal: Dalit leader and Bhim army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said the power of the people can be seen in the national capital that gave a threatening majority to the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) for a third term and a mess with the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

During a public gathering in the historic Iqbal Maidan in the old city, Azad took a jibe from the BJP leaders who had set up an aggressive campaign on municipal lines and protested against the months of protests in Delhi Shaheen Bagh where women, mostly Muslims, have been protesting against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and proposed pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

“They said Shaheen Bagh would feel shock, but look, they’re hiding from the media after the shock (they got it),” said Azad, adding that it was the power of democracy and the public, but some people have forgotten this in contemporary autocratic culture.

The leader of the Bhim army referred to Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah’s repeated urge for voters to press the BJP symbol so hard that it shocked those in Shaheen Bagh.

The highly educated public of Delhi has answered whether the public is powerful or the BJP government led by Narendra Modi in the center, he added.

Azad spoke at Iqbal Maidan, where protests by Muslim women and civil society organizations have been substandard against the CAA and NRC since 10 December.

Praising Muslim women all over the country for continuing the anti-CAA fight with courage, he said: “When I visited Shaheen Bagh, I had told the women that a single Shaheen Bagh would not do that. We need 5,000 ( those who called them sisters during the triple talaq number, cannot hear their voices now. ”He also promised not to let any Muslim be thrown into a detention camp.

The leader of the Bhim army said that those who cannot prove their citizenship would be reduced to refugees without constitutional rights. “Your jobs, assets, education and everything would be taken away,” Azad.

Explaining that about 44% of Dalits have no land or papers, and they, together with Muslims, would become the target of the combined implementation of the CAA and NRC. That is why Dalits and Muslims must fight together against the policies of the Modi against the poor.

He said that no state can be forced to implement the CAA, NPR or NRC and that citizens should be wary of ministers who indulge in double-speaking (protesting against the Center on the issue, allowing NPR to practice in their states) .

Azad, carrying a copy of the Constitution, read the Preamble to the Constitution and urged those present to do the same to him.

