They keep the cost of service dogs out of reach for veterans with PTSD

OMAHA, NE (KPTM) – You may have heard the saying “A dog is man’s best friend”, but for Marc Abels, his dog Ace is a medical necessity.

“Marc not only trained Ace as a diabetic, but also about a heart attack and PTSD alert,” said Marc’s wife Barb Abels.

Ace has only been a member of the Abel family for about three years. Barb said the family took a lot of work to get Marc the help he needed. After serving in the United States Marine Corps for almost a decade, Marc was diagnosed with PTSD.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), up to 20 percent of veterans serving in Iraq and Afghanistan return home with (PTSD).

“He started going through a difficult mental phase and eventually came to a point where I said that you have one of two options. You can get a service dog or get a divorce,” said Abels.

When the family started looking for a dog, they got a big shock. The cost of a service dog cannot be paid for with Medicaid, Medicare or private insurance. The VA only pays for a service dog if the veteran is immobile, blind or deaf.

According to the VA, the assistance dogs must be certified by Assistance Dogs International (ADI) or International Guide Dog Federation (IGD) in order to be able to use these services.

“If we had gone through the VA, it would take us two to three years to get a dog,” said Abels. “The VA trained the dog, not the handler. It would be between $ 20,000 and $ 40,000.”

Barb said the family couldn’t wait. So they turned to Javelan, a nonprofit that trains veterans how to train their own service dogs to meet their medical needs.

“They don’t train the dog according to needs, but they train the handler to train the dog,” said Abels. “In this way there is a stronger bond between the dog handler and the rescue dog.”

Barb said the Javelan program is teaching veterans in a way that gives them the skills they need to train their next service animal after their dog retires or dies.

Danielle Owens is a veteran who has gone through the Javelan training program with her dog Kelty and is now working with other veterans to train their service dogs.

“Task training is the essential part of what a service dog does for a person with a disability. We typically train dogs for PTSD, seizure alert and diabetic alarm dogs, ”said Owens. “Anything you think you might need a dog to mediate for a disability, usually we can train a dog for it.”

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, service dogs do not need to be certified or take a test to demonstrate that they can do the work for which they were trained for their owners.

“It is very individually tailored to the individual. The training is very individual and tailored to each dog, because every dog ​​learns differently and everyone learns differently,” said Owens.

Aces’ training lasted about nine months, but Barb said the extra work made a big difference in her husband’s life.

“Ace really gave me back my husband,” said Abels.

Deb Fisher, a Nebraska congressman, has reintroduced the 2019 PAWS Act. This bill requires the Department of Veterans Afford to issue a $ 25,000 PTSD voucher to veterans to cover the cost of purchasing a service dog.

