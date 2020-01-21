New Delhi: Some of the 50 planes that will join the Vistara fleet over the next three years will have only economy-class seats and the airline has taken into account the operational challenges that may arise from having planes with different class configurations, said its CEO, Leslie Thng.

“Vistara is in a stage of maturation, which means that it is growing in scale, size and in the creation of solid operational processes. We have taken into account the operational challenges that may arise when having different fleets and we are confident of handling them successfully, “Vistara’s CEO told PTI.

When an airline operates airplanes with different class configurations, flexibility in the exchange of airplanes on the routes and the constant experience of passengers become two main challenges.

When asked if the airline had decided on the routes on which the economic plane would be deployed, Thng said: “No, we have not yet decided the specific routes, but those few planes will be deployed on routes that see a weaker demand for front cabins (means executive class and premium economy class) or on seasonal leisure routes. This only means offering the right product for the right market. ”

At present, there are 39 aircraft in the Vistara fleet comprising 19 A320neo aircraft, 13 A320ceo aircraft and seven Boeing B737-800NG aircraft.

One of the A320neo aircraft in its fleet currently has an economic configuration and has 180 seats. It is being used on the Delhi-Ranchi and Delhi-Udaipur routes.

The rest of the A320neo aircraft, as well as all A320ceo aircraft, have a three-class configuration: executive class, premium economy class and economy class. These planes have 164 seats.

Boeing B737 aircraft have a dual class configuration with business and economics classes.

Thng said the decision to have some economic aircraft in the fleet was made after a careful evaluation of the current market dynamics to offer the right product to market demand.

However, he said: “It is important to keep in mind that the three-class cabin configuration is one of Vistara’s strongest USPs and we intend to offer it on as many routes as possible.”

Jet Airways and Kingfisher Airlines, both currently bankrupt, used to operate a certain number of aircraft with an economic configuration even though they were full-service carriers.

When asked what mistakes, according to him, these two airlines made in a mixed fleet and how they would be careful not to repeat what they did, Thng replied: “First, only a fraction of the Vistara fleet will have the entire configuration economy Secondly, the configuration of the economic aircraft does not mean an LCC product (low cost carrier). ”

“The configuration of the Vistara economic aircraft should not be confused at all with a change of commercial or operational model, since our services in that aircraft are not different from the economy-class service of any of our regular aircraft,” he added.

“We are not going to operate our economic aircraft with a sub-brand with a different commercial model,” Thng said.

While, on the one hand, Vistara would add 50 new aircraft over the next three years, on the other hand, the Gurgaon-based carrier would gradually eliminate its seven B737 dual-class aircraft, which were with Jet Airways and were rented after bankruptcy. in April of last year, during the same period of time.

Vistara has a code-share agreement with several foreign full-service airlines (FSC): Lufthansa Airlines, United Airlines, Japan Airlines, British Airways, etc.

When asked how he would deal with his passengers if they are taking a Vistara connecting flight in India that has an economic configuration, he replied: “We do not believe this affects our code share operations.”

In response to another question, he said that Vistara will not operate economy aircraft on any of its international routes.

On the question of what role the government’s route dispersion guidelines (RDG) played in Vistara’s decision to move from the configuration of three classes in all planes to the configuration of the entire economy in a few planes, he replied: “Vistara fully complies with RDG. ”

RDG divides national routes into three categories. Category I represents the 20 most profitable, among the meters. Category II has the northeast region, Jammu and Kashmir and Lakshadweep. Category III represents the subway to non-metropolitan cities such as Kochi, Varanasi and Coimbatore.

Airlines have to deploy on Category II routes at least 10 percent capacity of what they have on Category I routes. Similarly, they have to deploy at Category III at least 35 percent of their capacity on Category I routes

“We will add more than 50 aircraft to our fleet in the next three years. While some of the Airbus A320neo family aircraft will be configured for the entire economy, most of the aircraft will have a three-class cabin configuration,” Thng said. .

