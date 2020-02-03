Hina Khan is ready to debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also stars Rohan Shah in a fundamental role. From television to movies, Hina’s trip has been quite inspiring. Along with the performance, the actress also participated in reality TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

When Hina Khan was in Bigg Boss 11, the actress had to deal with many trolls online. Even today, some trolls are targeting the actress on their social media pages. However, Khan is not affected by this negativity now. In an interview with Koimoi, pirated actors were asked about online trolling.

EXCLUSIVE! Hina Khan: “They have bothered me so much that I …”

Hina Khan said: “Trolling is not under our control. All you can do is keep your comments section off. Then you wouldn’t know who is controlling you and who is writing what. But if you’re not doing that (keeping the comments section off), it means you’re not affecting it. It doesn’t matter who is writing what. So, at least for me, it really doesn’t matter. “

Rohan added that he was recently trolled for the first time by sharing a photo on his Instagram page. The trolling affected him, since it was something new for him. Hina then shared: “I have been so mistreated, so bad that I have become immune to it and I don’t care.”

The actress also talked about her debut with Hacked, television actors who make Bollywood movies and risk leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Upon arrival in Hacked, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 7, 2020.

