Donald Trump joked about his own accusation in front of a college football team while the Senate prepares for his political trial, the third in US history.

The president delighted with his celebrity during a reception for LSU at the White House by recognizing the team’s victory against the Clemson Tigers in Monday’s national university championship game.

He invited the team to the Oval Office to visit the Resolutive Desk, where “many presidents, some good, others not so good” have worked, he said.

“But now you have a good one,” Trump said. “Although they are trying to dismiss the son of a bitch.”

He then turned his attention to the 23-year-old LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, saying, “Can you believe that? We have the best economy we’ve had, Joe. We have the best army. We rebuilt it. He eliminated those terrorists like your soccer team would have eliminated those terrorists, right? “

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

The president was dismissed by the Chamber on December 18. The Senate trial will begin on January 21. The president is accused of abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation into his political rivals in an effort to use potentially damaging information against his political rivals in the 2020 elections.

He is also accused of obstructing Congress’ investigation into his administration’s dealings with Ukraine by repeatedly refusing to provide relevant documents or allowing members of his administration to testify.

The members of the LSU Tigers watch as Donald Trump jokes at a reception in the East Room of the White House to reward his victory in the final of the university football playoffs (Getty Images)

New members of his legal team announced Friday include Ken Starr, whom he previously called a “lunatic” and a “monster” during the political trial of Bill Clinton, as well as Alan Dershowitz, who has represented Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein

During the reception at the White House, Trump told Burrow that “he will be so rich.”

The quarterback gave Trump a LSU No. 45 shirt with “Trump” on his back.

The president said, “I thought he was giving me the Heisman Trophy. He’s just giving me a shirt.”

