These Valentine's Day escapes were made for love

The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, it’s almost Valentine’s Day. While flowers, candy, candlelight dinners, and expensive drops are the typical ways to show your love, this isn’t the only way to treat Bae on that special day.

Nothing says romance like taking your partner into a dreamy area where you can relax and rekindle the flames of passion. The problem is, figuring out where to go can be a pain. Fortunately, your friends here at ESSENCE know the perfect goals. After all, we are not only the headquarters of #BlackGirlMagic, we also have #BlackLove in the castle!

Whether you say goodbye to everyday life, make a new shoot for an old favorite song or just want to find a little love, we have put together five short getaways for Valentine’s Day that will make you fall in love again.

01

dominica

The lush tropical island of Dominica, located between Guadeloupe and Martinique, is the perfect retreat for lovers looking for an understated radar romance. Celebrate at the island’s newest luxury resort, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica, and enjoy a romantic sunset dinner, a rum tasting and a couple’s massage to explore the island.

Photo credit: Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica

02

Getaway House

If you want to disconnect and reconnect with your loved one on Valentine’s Day, Getaway House is for you. With locations across the country, including New York, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles, Getaway House offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and puts you in the middle of picturesque nature so you can fall in love again.

Photo credit: @getawayhouse

03

France

Skip the passionate tourist crowds in Paris and head to the picturesque region of Reims to celebrate a romantic party in the middle of the vineyards. Sip a sip of wine, tour champagne houses, or bike into town before you two return to your suite at the Château de Sacy.

Photo credit: Château de Sacy

04

St. Lucia

The breathtaking island of St. Lucia was created for love. From the seemingly endless blue waters of the Caribbean to the towering pitons and the overwhelming feeling of romance in the air, it’s the perfect place for a Valentine’s retreat. Check in at Sugar Beach Resort and pick up one of the beachfront villas for privacy and breathtaking views.

Photo credit: Sugar Beach, a viceroy resort

05

Mexico

Merida is the perfect mix of culture and relaxation and far from a typical Mexican getaway with tequila. Sip an Xtabentun while hiking the traditional Paseo Montejo, discovering the Loltun Caves, or cooling off in the Zaci Cenote. End your day with a romantic dinner and massage at your hotel, the Hacienda Temozon.

