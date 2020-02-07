These statistics show why Mario Kart 9 will not happen until the next generation

Mario Kart 8 is one of the most successful games from Nintendo in recent memory. It is a hit with both consumers and critics and tops the sales charts of Nintendo and Wii U. This game is a straight line gold mine from Wario! It has been six years since the game was first released on Wii U, and there has been no follow-up in all that time. Of course, an updated version came to Switch in 2017, but it is still the same basic game. So where is Mario Kart 9? After carefully searching a few years of sales statistics, I am confident that I say … it will not happen until the next generation.

The dominance of Mario Kart 8

The Mario Kart franchise is what we call an evergreen feature. Although most games have their front-load, evergreen titles can win a respectable sale for many years after the launch. However, they will probably have a higher turnover in the first few years than in later years. That is not the case here. The latest statistics from Nintendo show that 2019, the sixth year on the market, was the best year ever. Would you rush Mario Kart 9 to the market while 8 sales are still rising?

So that begs the question – why are sales still rising? My curiosity was aroused for the first time when I was cracking some holiday sales data and realized that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 3.95 million last quarter. Nearly four million sold in his sixth Christmas. I knew it was popular, but it sounded higher than normal to me, and it turned out to be right. Nintendo has indicated that they see their mobile games as marketing tools that attract mobile gamers to Switch. Is Mario Kart Tour responsible for the increase? I decided to crack the numbers. This is how the game performed on Switch during its three vacation periods:

2017: 2.91 million

2018: 3.31 million

2019: 3.95 million

Statistics show an increasing annual turnover

As the statistics show, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become more popular every vacation. At a glance, the increase in 2019 does not seem to me to be a deviation. So I decided to crack the figures for the full (calendar) years. How well did the game sell every year, and how well did the console itself sell every year? Here’s how that works out, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling on the left:

2017: 7.33 million – Switch sold 14.86 million (49.3% ratio) in 10 months

2018: 7.69 million – Switch sold 17.41 million (44.2% ratio)

2019: 7.94 million – Switch sold 20.21 million (39.3% ratio)

Instead of a Mario Kart Tour boost, the switch seems to come from the Switch itself. Switch sells like hot cakes and around 40% of the new Switch owners pick up Mario Kart 8 in their first year. That ratio has fallen by exactly 5% each year. Part of this decrease is probably due to the fact that households purchase a second switch but do not need a second copy of the game. Although the adoption rate dropped 5%, Switch himself saw a huge increase in sales in 2019 and Mario Kart took 8 for the ride.

Mario Kart 9 next generation?

If the trend continues at about the same pace, more than one in three new Switch owners will buy Mario Kart 8 in 2020 and more than one in four will buy it in 2021. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa recently said Switch is about halfway through his life cycle. This game will still sell millions per year until the next generation starts, or at least until the sale of Switch drops dramatically. I’m sure Mario Kart 9 will eventually happen, but it makes sense that Nintendo is waiting for new hardware. Then it can become the evergreen of the next generation, instead of cannibalizing the sale of its predecessor in the current generation.

All sales statistics are from the Nintendo Investor Relations website.