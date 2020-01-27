These shocking RHOC outputs were needed for the show

The Real Housewives franchise is no stranger to shake-ups. Ladies come and go from season to season, but rarely is a shakeup as radical (and course-correcting) as that between season four and five from The Real Housewives of New York City – until now.

On Friday, January 24 Vicki Gunvalson, an original cast member, announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County. This was not really a surprise, given that the OC of the OC had been relegated to ‘friend’ status in season 14, had a rough reunification and announced that it would not return to the series unless it had an orange like series. Tamra judge, who had been with the show since season three, followed with her exit announcement on Saturday, January 25.

“It has been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on,” Tamra posted on Instagram.

Tamra said she was sad to go, but excited for her future. Sources told E! News that she was offered a “friend” role but refused.

The departure of these pillars is shocking for viewers, yes, but necessary.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is the show that Bravo’s juggernaut from a franchise started. Vicki is perhaps one of the most recognizable reality shows out there, but as with long-running cast members in the Real Housewives shows, she became too much to balance the show. “You know what? They made me wait. And every hour I waited while they were filming, I felt like I was a long time ago,” Vicki told her fiance Steve Lodge backstage at the reunification of season 14. Cameras caught her tantrums when she claimed the honor for the success of the show. She once took her place on the couch, which hosted the Housewives producer and the reunion Andy Cohen, she said to him, “I have waited there. My temperature is around 150. Don’t make me a king. No, not good.”

It was clear that her time on the show ran its course. At the end of season 14, Tamra explained her turbulent behavior. Apart from that, she didn’t have much of a story. Vicki and Tamra have given so many audiences, from their many fights and make-ups to that whole Brooks Ayers cancer saga, and it’s time for them – and the show – to move on. Vicki has always been resistant to change and new additions to the show, but new women are needed to bring the show on. The last seasons of RHOC relied too much on cyclical drama, the feud became stale and the repairs to friendship seemed insincere.

When RHONY fell Jill Zarin, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Cindy Barshop and Alex McCord in between seasons four and five, viewers were shocked, but the addition of Heather Thomson, Carole Radziwill and Aviva Drescher revived the franchise. It was a necessary course correction. Orange County needed this. What Tamra and Vicki have done for years for the show is a triumph and legacy that cannot be taken away. Their years of howling have brought the show to where it is now and will be there at repetitions (and if you haven’t gone back to look at the old Real Housewives seasons, you should do that, it’s a pretty enjoyable trip ).

How The Real Housewives of Orange County is progressing is a fascinating ride that we are ready for.

Bravo has not set a premiere or official cast for season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

(E! And Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)