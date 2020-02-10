These Oscars 2020 jewelry trend necklaces are really a case for bling

Scroll to view more pictures

And the price goes to … the STATEMENT NECKLACE! If you haven’t had time to see the Oscar’s red carpet, I hate to show it to you, but you’ve missed a lot of great looks. To bring you up to date, I would like to introduce you to the jewelry trend of the Oscar 2020 series: necklaces.

The abundance of statement necklaces on the carpet blew me away, and it seemed as if everyone from Janelle Monae to Florence Pugh had a diamond-soaked neck. Although these celebrities swarmed in dresses that were striking in themselves, many have decided to pair them with equally impressive, chunky necklaces, and it’s an accessory trick I definitely use for my next night-out look will copy.

Check out the biggest and fanciest chains of the night below, as well as a few dazzling options to try out the look for yourself.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae’s spectacular hooded dress is the kind of dress that doesn’t require accessories, yet she went a step further with a bloated collar to match her sparkling ensemble.

Mindy Kaling

The Mindy Kaling necklace is not only beautiful, it is also expensive. During her red carpet interview, Kaling told Ryan Seacrest that she had to be accompanied by a bodyguard all night just to make sure it was safe! The CZ tennis necklace “Zaxie To The Moon” and “Back CZ” radiates the same brilliant mood, but at just under $ 100 is probably a little cheaper than Kaling’s priceless piece of jewelry.

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beets wins my vote as the best statement chain of the night. This thing is great guys! The diamond and emerald masterpiece really belongs in a museum.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig rocked an emerald-diamond look with zazie and the beautiful green gemstones really made her eyes pop. If you like these emerald green looks, you should buy the Charter Club Crystal Collar Necklace for just under $ 40.

Kristin Cavallari

The combination of necklace and earring by Kristin Cavallari inspired me to buy all my jewelry in sets. So good!

Lily Singh

Lily Singh scrapped the diamond neck that so many other celebrities wore, and instead put two pearl necklaces on top of each other with a chunky gold chain. To copy Singh’s look, try the BaubleBar Duo Pearl Choker Necklace, which can be folded up around the neck for a similarly complex look.

Florence Pugh

Thankfully, my queen, Florence Pugh, has signed the statement chain trend. Now I can really love it. In contrast to the turquoise color of her dress, she had a massive, teardrop-shaped ruby.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Spaghetti straps are usually considered a casual silhouette, so Julia Louis-Dreyfus dressed her with diamonds and pimples. The Cristabelle Crystal Baguette Thick Collar Necklace imitates the perfect balance of blingy and not too exaggerated shine of Louis-Dreyfus. These are everyday diamonds, dahhhling!

