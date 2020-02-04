The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship trailer was released yesterday. For the first time, fans will see Vicky Kaushal in a horror movie. The film is directed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Dharma Productions by Karan Johar.

As soon as the Bhoot trailer came out, people went to their social media pages to share their views. While many appreciated it, some felt that the horror factor was mostly missing in the trailer. There were also those who used the trailer and a particular expression and dialogue of Vicky Kaushal to make memes.

Bhoot trailer: these Memes Ft. Vicky Kaushal’s dialogue will add fun to your boring Tuesday!

Bhoot’s trailer dialogue, “Yeh tumhara hallucination hai (You are hallucinating)” became Twitterati’s favorite who made funny memes. One of the people wrote: “Me: Dekh Lena is saal single nhi rhauga …… .😎😎🙌

Me (after looking in the mirror): 😂😭😭😆😆 # BhootTrailer # BhootTrailer3rdFeb ”.

Another used the still and captioned it: “Indian parents for their children who dream of a loving and peaceful marriage” # BhootTrailer # BhootTrailer3rdFeb

#BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip “.

Check out all the memes below:

#BhootTrailer

When someone says that Vodafone offers the fastest internet.

Me: pic.twitter.com/jUs3nSq46e

– Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) February 3, 2020

When I return to work on Monday after a long weekend #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/AqccqVKTY7

– Kartik Patadia (@ KartikPatadia69) February 3, 2020

Me: Dekh Lena is single saal nhi rhauga …… .😎😎🙌

Me (after looking in the mirror): 😂😭😭😆😆 # BhootTrailer # BhootTrailer3rdFeb pic.twitter.com/bFGHn3nHtN

– Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) February 3, 2020

Indian parents with their children who dream of a soft love marriage 😜 # BhootTrailer # BhootTrailer3rdFeb #BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip pic.twitter.com/i3jb42RzUa

– Pados Wali Aunty (@sharma_aunty) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer

Me: I’ll make you mine

Crush: pic.twitter.com/qrWZNc5lnE

– Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer

Friend: the WWE fight is real.

Me: pic.twitter.com/jrD38U55wu

– Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) February 3, 2020

Well, we wonder what Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and the Bhoot team will say about these creatively funny memes.

Meanwhile, Bhoot is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. After Bhoot, Vicky will be seen next in the Karan Johar era drama entitled Takht, which also stars Bhumi along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

What is your favorite meme of all the above? Let us know in the comments below.

