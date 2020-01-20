These meal delivery services will keep you healthy until 2020

Raise your hand as you eat more vegetables in your New Year’s resolution, improve meal preparation, cut out sugar … and generally focus on your overall health and wellbeing.

Yes? Well, if this sounds like you, it’s more than likely easier said than done. Between work, life, relationships, and family, finding the time and energy to prepare healthy meals throughout the week can be difficult. Fortunately, meal sets are a wave you may need for 2020 as a whole.

Here are some proven meal delivery services to serve delicious meals at home (some with quick warm-ups in the microwave) – no grocery visits are required.

01

Delicious spoon

Splendid Spoon, the platform for meal delivery that offers more than 40 ready-to-eat vegetable smoothies, soups and cereal bowls. All ingredients are herbal, GMO-free, soy and gluten-free, so you feel good what you are building into your body.

02

Fresh N-lean

Fresh N Lean is convinced that everyone has the right to enjoy a healthy lifestyle and nutritious food – even when you are not at home. The company delivers an organic, fresh (never frozen), gluten-free, low-fat, milk-free and ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch and dinner directly to your home or hotel! Eating healthy has never been so easy. The service also offers many different diets, including paleo, vegan, low carb, gluten-free, low-fat, and dairy-free.

03

Eat clean bro

Eat Clean Bro removes all processed foods, chemicals and preservatives from your diet by making all meals from fresh, natural ingredients. Some of our favorite celebrities like La La Anthony and DJ Khaled are even fans! The menu offers a variety of dishes to suit your lifestyle, so you can start the new year fresh and clean.

04

Hungryroot

Hungryroot provides healthy building blocks and food for your week and brings you freshly cut vegetables, versatile sauces, healthy proteins and clean desserts right on your doorstep. Enjoy plant-centered, nutrient-rich, clean ingredients that are tailored to your needs (i.e., gluten-free, vegan, milk / nut / soy-free) – made to combine in less than 10 minutes, or ready to pair What’s already in your fridge?

05

Green boss

Green Chef inspires the pursuit of good food by making cooking colorful, tasty dishes easier in 20-40 minutes. Green Chef is not only the first and only keto food set available, it also carefully pays attention to special eating habits, including keto, plant-based and balanced living. Each delivery contains all the ingredients necessary to create three nutritious dinners for two or four people: high-quality, pre-measured ingredients – including complex sauces and spice mixes – and recipes prepared by chefs.

06

Blue apron

Blue Apron, the head of food delivery, was the first to publicize the entire meal set delivery service – and it’s still a treat. Your chefs work directly with the farmers to create their meal plans and provide the stories behind their ingredients so you know where your food actually comes from. As an additional bonus, you will receive a monthly wine subscription that goes with your meals bottles in special sizes. And to further revolutionize the industry, the recently launched Game Day Party Eats started on time for the big game. This award-winning menu includes all of the dishes needed for an unforgettable, stress-free and delicious Super Bowl party.

07

Hello fresh

With HelloFresh you can customize your weekly menu. Choose from curated chef’s kitchens, as well as vegetarian and family-friendly boxes, to prepare dishes with difficulty levels from 1 to 3. Try mahimahi, garlic butter shrimp, or even butternut squash agnolotti. You can even set your meal preferences to be free of beef, pork, and fish / shellfish. Or choose “Fit” meals, which are the three most nutritious recipes of the week. “Fast”, which takes a maximum of 30 minutes; or “Variety”.

