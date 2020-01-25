These lip balms are made of surplus fruit to help reduce food waste.

The lip balms (Image: FRUU)

We all know that we must throw less: the UK currently produces 10.2 million tons of food waste per year.

So, a company is taking surplus fruit and turning it into something else.

FRUU produces lip balms and color balms that are made from surplus fruit.

The balms come in flavors that include avocado, coconut, watermelon, mango, cherry, strawberry, pineapple, pomegranate, lime and lemon and cost £ 3 each.

They are infused with Aloe Vera, which is soothing and moisturizing, they have no artificial colors and contain vitamin E.

The color balms are £ 5 each and come in a range of eight colors, like a more sustainable lipstick. They contain aloe vera and banana to provide moisture and a touch of color.

FRUU takes fruit that is going out or cannot be sold because it is unstable, or uses by-products from fruit processing and converts it into products.

Each lip balm is made of up to 60% fruit-based ingredients, so you save a lot of food in the landfill.

The brand explains: ‘Our products are mainly made from ingredients extracted and derived from more than 15 different types of fruits that explode nutrients.

‘Most of the ingredients are produced as a byproduct of processed fruit residues, which generates additional income vital for small fruit producers.

“We strive to use the ingredients of the most responsible origin possible and offer a sustainable life without fault at the most affordable cost possible.”

All products are vegan, cruelty free and manufactured in the United Kingdom.

All products are available online or at Holland & Barrett stores across the country.

