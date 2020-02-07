These items are perfect for a weekend of self-care

Getty Images

I think we can all agree that this has been the longest year ever, and it’s only February. It felt like there were 734 days in January (Okay, that could be a slight exaggeration) and everything that could have gone wrong all seemed to happen at the same time. They have been rough people and I think we can all take a break from life now.

That is why, while most of my friends are preparing for a long weekend in a sunny paradise during the presidential day vacation, I have decided not to make any more journeys this year and instead enjoy a little too late and need a lot of time. Like most people, I am not the best in self-care, so I have dedicated my long weekend to rest and recalibrate my mind (S / O to my great therapist #therapyforblackgirls) and of course, lounging around doing absolutely nothing for a change.

Whether it is a long weekend or just a few stolen hours in one day, if you were looking for a way to relax, check out these things that completely concern me with surrendering myself to fun self-care.

01

Classic bathrobe

Nothing makes a party ‘I am in relaxation mode’ as fun as the outbreak of a nice soft and comfortable bathrobe. This classic Parachute bathrobe simply looks soft and the best part is that it has pockets for your snacks.

Photo credit: Parachute

02

Children of virtue and revenge

Self-care is not just about relaxing your body, it’s also about relaxing your mind, and nothing like escaping the pages of a good book. If you loved Tomi Adeyemi’s debut novel Children of Blood and Bone, you definitely want to go in the future, Children of Virtue and Vengence. I can’t wait to start reading!

Photo credit: Amazon

03

Patchology Current mood Aromatherapy Eye gels

If you are like me, sleep is a luxury some nights, which means boring and tired-looking eyes in the morning and we can’t have that. That is one of the reasons why I love these patchology eye gel masks, not only do they help to depuff and brighten your eyes, but aromatherapy oils also help improve your mood.

Photo credit: patchology

04

Gulp

Just because you relax doesn’t mean that a girl doesn’t have to eat. But since I’m not going to really cook, a delicious Gobble meal in the oven is something for me. Meal service companies such as these are also a great way to maintain the stress of having to prepare food all year round after a long day. Thank me later.

Photo credit: swallowed

05

Fiery Afrochic Bonnet Babe

A relaxing day at home means that I can show my hair some love with a good wash and deep condition. But just because it’s the laundry day doesn’t mean I can’t be cute anymore, and that’s where these stylish Afrocentric bonnets from Regal Ivy come in.

Photo credit: Regal Ivy

06

Barefoot Scientist Hydrating gel socks

Of all my body parts, my feet definitely do the most work. From all the walking I do until being put in shoes all day, these babies need a little love. As much as I would like to go to the nail salon, your girl is trying to save some coins this year, and these moisturizing gel socks help me keep my cute feet in between visits. I just move them for a few hours and let them work their magic while I read my book.

Photo credit: Barefoot Scientist

SUBJECTS: Lifestyle self-care