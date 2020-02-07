These groups can suffer the most in an American Coronavirus outbreak – Mother Jones

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in a press conference that there is no end to the fast-growing new Coronavirus outbreak. From Friday afternoon there were 31,530 cases worldwide, including 12 in the United States, with estimates of 638 deaths, mainly in China. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters that the agency is rushing to help US hospitals and health departments prepare for more cases, and adds, “This is the beginning of what a long reaction could be. “

It is no surprise that experts are brief about details about the trajectory of the corona virus. As we know every year from the unpredictability of seasonal flu, the path of a virus is difficult to predict. But there is one thing that experts know for sure: the burden of disease is not shared equally among Americans, and social factors such as income level, race, and immigration status can make a big difference in who becomes the sickest.

It is well documented that the poor are the victims of viral disease outbreaks. For example, a 2016 CDC analysis of trends in seasonal flu showed that people in poor neighborhoods were twice as likely to be hospitalized for flu than people in poor communities. There are many reasons for this: poor people more often work in jobs without paid sick leave. Employees feel the pressure to work when they are sick, which increases the risk of infecting colleagues and neglecting their own health. Low-paid jobs – customer service, restaurants, factories – also offer health insurance less often. There is a shortage of primary care physicians in poor neighborhoods, so residents often wait until their illness is serious to seek medical help. Moreover, there is a good reason to believe that doctors are likely to prescribe more drugs to well-to-do people: a 2014 study of 56 million people in the American Journal of Public Health found that people in the two highest income categories were about twice as likely as their lower-income counterparts to get the antiviral drug Tamiflu.

Certain racial and ethnic groups may be more vulnerable to infectious diseases. Alonzo Plow, the chief science officer of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation public health research group, pointed to the history of health discrimination. “There is residual distrust in the medical system of people who have had discriminatory encounters or have been marginalized in their medical care,” he said. “They may not rely on emergency vaccination.”

This distrust could have an even greater legitimacy among undocumented migrants, who often worry that if they seek healthcare, they will increase their chances of expulsion. Even immigrants who are legally resident in the United States will soon have reason to be afraid of going to the doctor. From 24 February, immigration officials may refuse permanent residence permits or visa applications from people who are most likely to benefit from comprehensive healthcare or Medicaid benefits. Cheryl Fish-Parcham, the Director of Access Initiatives for the Families USA advocacy group told me: “We are already seeing a very worrying decline in the use of health care in these communities.”

Where you live can also make a difference in your susceptibility to a virus. Every year, the National Health Security Preparedness Index assesses how ready states are to deal with all kinds of health threats, from outbreaks of gun violence to chronic illnesses. The 2019 report found that 17 states – including California, Texas and much of the central south – had under-average readiness levels. Moreover, the report discovered that the gap between the most prepared and least prepared states is widening.

There are a few specific ways in which states differ in their willingness to tackle diseases, but one of the most important is whether there are sufficient health resources if many people fall ill at the same time. Last year, Trust for America’s Health advocacy advocacy found that 31 states participated in the Nurse Licensure Compact, which allows nurses to practice through state lines in an emergency. The researchers also noted that states where most hospitals are part of resource sharing coalitions are better equipped to deal with diseases. But the number of hospitals that belong to these coalitions varies greatly from state to state: all Connecticut hospitals, for example, do so compared to just a quarter of those in Ohio.

According to the report, some states give public health much more priority than others. Between 2018 and 2019, for example, public health financing in Nevada increased by 40 percent; Oregon’s increased by 27 percent. In the meantime, Alabama fell by 5 percent; Wyoming is at 6 percent. Philip Alberti, the senior director of the Health Equity Research and Policy of the Association of American Medical Colleges, would like states to invest in systems that follow the link between infectious diseases and social factors. “If you keep track of cases of a contagious disease, you have data such as air pollution, income level, density,” he said. “So it just makes sense to view those things together.”

Then of course there is the problem of health insurance. The experts I spoke with agreed that the states that have not extended Medicaid are much more vulnerable to outbreaks of disease than those who have. That’s because people in those states are less likely to take out health insurance – so they can have untreated chronic conditions that can make an infectious disease worse. Without extensive Medicaid, many rural hospitals in those states are closed, making it difficult for people to be treated at all.

The federal government can serve as a backup for states where preparedness is missing, such as during the SARS and H1N1 epidemics. While the threat of the new coronavirus outbreak is increasing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have assisted states in monitoring, diagnosing, and responding to diseases. As I wrote last week, the Trump government has not made willingness to infectious diseases a priority. What’s more, the experts I spoke to agreed that the middle of an active outbreak will be too late to bridge the huge gaps in access to the kind of health care that can save lives, which is the best job far from advance. This also applies to increasing the confidence of citizens in local medical systems. “You can’t just build trust when there is an epidemic,” RWJF’s team said. “There must be a baseline of trust.”