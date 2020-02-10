These four stars rocked recycled fashion while celebrating the Oscars

If some of this red carpet looks like 92nd Academy Awards and the big Vanity Fair after-party seems familiar, it’s not for nothing.

On Sunday evening, four stars made a statement with sustainable fashion by wearing a pair of dresses again – and, in Joaquin Phoenix’s case, a good suit – they have already been photographed at other events. So while some celebrities were decked out in the latest designer guys, these four just dug into their own closet!

While Jane Fonda did not really do the carpet, she presented the biggest award of the night – Best Picture – during the show last night. She got out in a beautiful, red Elie Saab dress and a red jacket.

A major advocate of sustainable fashion, Fonda wore the dress for the first time in Cannes in 2014. Regarding the jacket, she wore it during her Fire Drill Fridays protests against doing nothing about climate change and said it was the “last item of clothing” she was will ever buy.

Her jewelry also followed that trend, as she said, wearing Pomellato “because it uses only responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds.”

Elizabeth Banks also a recycled red dress rocked as she went to the Vanity Fair bash.

The star / producer / director of “Charlie’s Angels” has revived a look she wore on the same party 16 years ago in 2004.

“It’s beautiful and it fits … so why wouldn’t you wear it anymore?!” she explained on Instagram. “Proud to wear my @ badgleymischka dress that I wore for the first time at @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, re-invented with @wendiandnicole, to create global awareness about the importance of sustainability in fashion and climate change consumerism, production & consumption, ocean pollution, labor and women. ”

The founder of Huffington Post, Arianna Huffington, also wore a dress back at the Vanity Fair party she had previously attracted there – in 2013.

She appeared in a little black dress and said she is a “big fan of #repeats” on Twitter. “When you own something that you love, wear it over and over again. It saves time, money, mind share and the environment!”

“This year at the #VFOscarParty I wore the same dress that I wore at the VF party 7 years ago,” she added.

As for Joaquin, anyone who saw his speech last night knows that he is doing everything he can to return and protect the earth.

He promised to wear the same Stella McCartney tuxedo for all his award show appearances this season, a busy one for him after his now Oscar-winning role in “Joker.”

“This man is a winner … who wears modified Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet,” McCartney said on Twitter after wearing the suit at the Golden Globes. “He has also chosen to wear the same Tux throughout the award season to prevent waste. I am proud to be able to join forces with you … x”

