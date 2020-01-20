These founders want you to commit to closing the wealth gap

Courtesy of Arian Simone Nicole Garner Scott

The wealth of generations for black families continues to grow, which has prompted many of us to question what financial legacy we will leave for our next generation. The Road to Zero Wealth report, published by Prosperity Now and the Institute for Policy Studies, shows that the average fortune of black Americans will decrease to zero by 2053.

Dr. Nicole Garner Scott, founder of Amount Financial and Arian Simone, founder of the Fearless Foundation, calls it a state of emergency for the Black family, and they plan to lay the foundation for 2020 to help other families build and protect their legacies , “As a venture capital investor, I became very sensitive to the wealth gap and wanted to positively influence the change in my community. Building legacies is the key to the persistence of our culture,” said Simone.

The two women launched the Legacy or Lose campaign to change the way we think about money. Their mission is to educate, uncover and empower over 100,000 colored people in the area of ​​wealth creation to proactively close the wealth gap. Dr. Garner Scott and Simone will use their marketing and finance backgrounds to raise awareness of the wealth gap by offering investment and risk education programs, financial education programs, and entrepreneurship education curricula for Communities of Color.

The current average net worth of a black family is only $ 17,000, while the average net worth of a white family is 13 times higher. “Income enables a family to only survive; Wealth enables a family to move forward, and traditional generational wealth enables a family not only to play the game but also to make a fair profit. This campaign is very important to us and we will continue to work to ensure that the economic situation of our future generation is as good as possible, ”added Dr. Garner Scott added.

Leaving your mark on the world can mean leaving a legacy to your family and future generations. The question these co-founders want to know is: Do you want to win?

Visit www.LegacyOrLose.com to join the movement and become a legacy holder. Make your promise, order your signature legacy or loose t-shirt, and compete with generations of wealth owners around the world on April 21, 2020, the month of financial education.

