These former Wolverines will see action in the XFL

Football fans screaming for more games will get their wish from today.

At 2 o’clock in the afternoon. ET, the Seattle Dragons and D.C. Defenders will kick off the second version of the XFL, professional wrestling legend Vince McMahon’s football fan.

The competition – which consists of eight teams and plays football with rules that are similar but slightly different from the NFL – such as its NFL counterpart, has a number of former Wolverines in Michigan.

Four former Michigan players were drafted during the XFL player design in October. Since then, two more players have signed with teams. Below you will find an overview of each player and their role in their respective team.

Former Wolverine De’Veon Smith is at the top of the Tampa Bay Vipers depth chart as it walks back. Smith is a physical runner and showed that occasionally during his career in Ann Arbor.

Smith was not drafted in the 2017 NFL version, but signed with the Miami Dolphins. His NFL career was not much; he caught three passes for 27 yards but never made an NFL carry. In 2018, he found his way in the Washington Redskins training team before finally being abolished.

The 2019 campaign saw Smith overtake the American Football Alliance – a competition that ended abruptly without closing the inaugural season. Smith was stuck by the Vipers in the third round of the XFL version.

William Campbell is listed as the backup left guard for the Seattle Dragons. The Detroit-born Campbell’s professional career has taken him everywhere because he has prepared for seven teams and is already part of his second XFL team.

A former five-star recruit, Campbell’s career in Michigan has never lived up to the hype that accompanied him. He was recruited as a defensive tackle, alternating between offensive and defense, before improving later in his career.

The New York Jets selected Campbell in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2013. He was released a year later. Then the carousal started with the bills; the packers; the titans; the Argonauts of Toronto; the Tampa Bay Vipers and now the Seattle Dragons.

Stribling is part A of the starting angles of the Seattle Dragons, as he and Jeremy Clark are listed as starting angles of the team.

Stribling has found his way in various practice teams in the NFL. He divided 2017 between the Browns the Colts and the 49ers and then spent 2018 with the Colts and the Chargers. His campaign for 2019 was spent in the AAF and then in the Canadian football competition.

Clark is part B of the dragon corners. was a sixth round pick from the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL design. He played with the Jets for a few seasons, but spent almost all of his time on injury lists and not on the field.

Clark is now healthy and hopes to stay a little longer in the field with the Dragons.

Juwann Bushell-Beatty came to Michigan as a four-star talent, but he was overtaken in the 2019 draft. He jumped on the Washington Redskins practice team before finally making the ties with him.

The former Wolverines was drafted in the ninth round by the XFL version by St. Louis Battlehawks, before being traded to the Roughnecks.

Bushell-Beatty is not mentioned on the map with two depths in Houston.

Kinnel is a former four-star recruit who, like Bushell-Beatty, left Michigan alone to let go. He then signed with the Bengal.

DC took Kinnel in the eighth round. It is listed as a backup security on the team’s depth chart.