The winter season can be cheeky on colored hair. Between the cold weather outside and the warm temperatures inside, it can be a challenge to keep your hair healthy and hydrated. Oscar-nominated Cynthia Erivo, however, made the job easy Sunday evening.

The Harriet star adorned the red carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards while putting on a pearly pixel cut, inspired by her white Versace ball gown. The strands of hair from Erivo did not have to compete for the spotlight, because her gave her an ultra-light beam.

Coree Moreno, the famous hair stylist, strengthened the 33-year-old red carpet hair with products from the new Dove Amplified Textures line, which includes everything from color-safe shampoo to moisturizing hair masks for curls, rinses and waves.

“The key to the perfect color is having a well-hydrated base,” Moreno said, so he started Erivo’s dual process color with Dove’s Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo and Moisture Spa Recovery Mask.

Take out your pen and notebook because Moreno shares tips on how to look ahead to Cynthia Erivo.

Deaf Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask

“After washing, I left the Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask on her hair for 10 minutes before it was rinsed out to start our style. I love how this line is specially made for textured hair, so the moisturizing ingredients were perfect to to hydrate Cynthia’s coils post-processing. “

Dove reinforces textures Moisture lock Leave-in conditioner

“After the mask was completely rinsed out, I applied Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner to damp hair and evenly combed through for an extra protective layer.”

Pigeon style + care Volume & fullness Mousse

“For styling, I used a palm the size of a Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse palm. I lathered her in and then went in with a comb to let her slide down. I repeated the process a second time to structure and to maintain it. “

Dove Amplified Textures Gloss and moisture finishing gel

“To finish, I refined detail areas such as her hairline and neck area with Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel. The smooth glossy texture of the product gave me the flexibility to shape her hair and refine details with glitter-infused gel to add to the glitter and glamor. “

Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray

“To finish, a generous explosion of Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray. To keep the structure perfectly in place all night without flaking. Add a light diffuse for extra hold and dry.”

