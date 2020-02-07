These celebrities will definitely be on the masked singer

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise !, Gary Gershoff / Getty Images, Rebecca Sapp / WireImage, Dominik Bindl / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Few things are certain in life apart from death, taxes and these celebrities compete at The Masked Singer.
Fox’s reality contest with stars in intricate disguises that put everything at stake with their singing voice is the latest craze. So far, there have been three seasons since the show made its debut in 2019 and brought in talent Wayne Brady, Gladys Knight, Tori Spelling, Michelle Williams, Raven-Symoné, seal, Patti LaBelle, Ana Gasteyer and T-Pain.
The third season, which debuted after the Super Bowl in February 2020, has already been announced Drew Carey and Lil Wayne as participants. Who is left? People have theories. Can the celebrities below participate this season? Could be! Will they ever show up at this show? Probably!
There are only a few celebrities who look like they were born for this show, whether it is because they have previously made reality TV rounds or are just perfect for The Masked Singer.
Watch the 25 celebrities below who will (probably) be wearing an extravagant costume while the reality show is still going well.
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation
Maureen McCormick
Claim to fame: The Brady Bunch
Why she would do it: Maureen McCormick is no stranger to reality TV, and she also sang with the Bradys.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Bobby Berk
Claim to fame: Queer Eye
Why he would do it: the Fab Five always has other irons in the fire, this, as Karamo Brown DWTS does, is a good way to keep his face out of it … even if it is hidden.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Tinashe
Claim to fame: musician and actress
Why she would do it: she did DWTS and parried that platform in Fox’s Rent Live. This would just be another way to prove her chops.
Walter McBride / Wire Image
Corbin Bleu
Claim to fame: High School Musical
Why he would do it: The Masked Singer is an opportunity for him to show off his vocal prowess.
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Mya
Claim to fame: singer
Why she would do it: the reality show would be a great way to emphasize what made her famous in the first place.
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images
Nick Carter
Claim to fame: Backstreet Boys
Why would he do it: why not?
FilmMagic / FilmMagic for HBO
Melissa Joan Hart
Claim to fame: Clarissa Explains It All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Why she would do it: Melissa Joan Hart is in no way known for singing, but she is quite famous and a veteran of reality competitions.
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Webber films / immersive entertainment
Romeo Miller
Claim to fame: Rapper actor
Why he would do it: others used The Masked Singer to show off different types of musical skills.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Kim
Claim to fame: Rapper
Why she would do it: she is just as known for her life-size personality as her musical skills. So what happens if you don’t see her bold fashion statements and just listen to her skills?
Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic
Jordan Fisher
Claim to fame: Grease Live, Rent Live, singer, actor
Why he would do it: he has already won DWTS, so why not use his voice to try for his next win?
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
Claim to fame: Jersey Shore
Why she would do it: we know her from her antics on MTV, this would be a chance to see another side of Snook.
HGTV
Vanilla ice cream
Claim to fame: Rapper
Why would he do it: why not?
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Cody Simpson
Claim to fame: singer
Why he would do it: he already won the Australian version, why wouldn’t you try it here?
Christopher Victorio / imageSPACE / Shutterstock
Katharine McPhee Foster
Claim to fame: American Idol, Smash, Waitress
Why she would do it: the chance to finally win a Fox singing competition.
Rachel Murray / Getty Images
James Maslow
Claim to fame: Big Time Rush
Why he would do it: he already did Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother, so why not?
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Ashley Tisdale
Claim to fame: High School Musical, Carol’s Second Act
Why she would do it: Fox’s singing show is starting to get bigger names, this cast would be beneficial to both parties.
Michael Buckner / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
Adam Rippon
Claim to fame: Olympian
Why he would do it: he already won Dancing With the Stars, a medal at the Olympic Games and the heart of the audience, so why not show off a new skill?
Kylie Gayer / E! News
Jodie Sweetin
Claim to fame: Full House, Fuller House
Why she would do it: with the end of Fuller House this would be a perfect platform.
Aaron Poole / E! News
Nick Lachey
Claim to fame: singer
Why would he do it: what should he lose?
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney
Amber Riley
Claim to fame: Glee
Why would she do it: doesn’t America deserve another chance to hear her sing?
syfy
Ian Ziering
Claim to fame: Sharknado, Beverly Hills, 90210
Why would he do it: what should he lose?
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Kandi Burruss
Claim to fame: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, singer-songwriter
Why she would do it: viewers know she has musical talent, why not show it more prominently?
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billy Ray Cyrus
Claim to fame: singer
Why he would do it: this would be a big advantage for The Masked Singer and mutually beneficial.
Michael Simon Photography for Amazon
Ashlee Simpson
Claim to fame: singer
Why she would do it: everyone remembers the notorious SNL moment, here she could leave her voice on her own.
John Shearer / Getty Images for dcp
Kevin McHale
Claim to fame: Glee
Why he would do it: he already participated in The X Factor in the UK, why not try this?
The Masked Singer will be broadcast on Fox on Wednesday.