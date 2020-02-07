These celebrities will definitely be on the masked singer

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise !, Gary Gershoff / Getty Images, Rebecca Sapp / WireImage, Dominik Bindl / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Few things are certain in life apart from death, taxes and these celebrities compete at The Masked Singer.

Fox’s reality contest with stars in intricate disguises that put everything at stake with their singing voice is the latest craze. So far, there have been three seasons since the show made its debut in 2019 and brought in talent Wayne Brady, Gladys Knight, Tori Spelling, Michelle Williams, Raven-Symoné, seal, Patti LaBelle, Ana Gasteyer and T-Pain.

The third season, which debuted after the Super Bowl in February 2020, has already been announced Drew Carey and Lil Wayne as participants. Who is left? People have theories. Can the celebrities below participate this season? Could be! Will they ever show up at this show? Probably!

There are only a few celebrities who look like they were born for this show, whether it is because they have previously made reality TV rounds or are just perfect for The Masked Singer.

Watch the 25 celebrities below who will (probably) be wearing an extravagant costume while the reality show is still going well.

Maureen McCormick



Claim to fame: The Brady Bunch

Why she would do it: Maureen McCormick is no stranger to reality TV, and she also sang with the Bradys.

Bobby Berk



Claim to fame: Queer Eye

Why he would do it: the Fab Five always has other irons in the fire, this, as Karamo Brown DWTS does, is a good way to keep his face out of it … even if it is hidden.

Tinashe



Claim to fame: musician and actress

Why she would do it: she did DWTS and parried that platform in Fox’s Rent Live. This would just be another way to prove her chops.

Corbin Bleu



Claim to fame: High School Musical

Why he would do it: The Masked Singer is an opportunity for him to show off his vocal prowess.

Mya



Claim to fame: singer

Why she would do it: the reality show would be a great way to emphasize what made her famous in the first place.

Nick Carter



Claim to fame: Backstreet Boys

Why would he do it: why not?

Melissa Joan Hart



Claim to fame: Clarissa Explains It All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Why she would do it: Melissa Joan Hart is in no way known for singing, but she is quite famous and a veteran of reality competitions.

Romeo Miller



Claim to fame: Rapper actor

Why he would do it: others used The Masked Singer to show off different types of musical skills.

Lil Kim



Claim to fame: Rapper

Why she would do it: she is just as known for her life-size personality as her musical skills. So what happens if you don’t see her bold fashion statements and just listen to her skills?

Jordan Fisher



Claim to fame: Grease Live, Rent Live, singer, actor

Why he would do it: he has already won DWTS, so why not use his voice to try for his next win?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi



Claim to fame: Jersey Shore

Why she would do it: we know her from her antics on MTV, this would be a chance to see another side of Snook.

Vanilla ice cream



Claim to fame: Rapper

Why would he do it: why not?

Cody Simpson



Claim to fame: singer

Why he would do it: he already won the Australian version, why wouldn’t you try it here?

Katharine McPhee Foster



Claim to fame: American Idol, Smash, Waitress

Why she would do it: the chance to finally win a Fox singing competition.

James Maslow



Claim to fame: Big Time Rush

Why he would do it: he already did Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother, so why not?

Ashley Tisdale



Claim to fame: High School Musical, Carol’s Second Act

Why she would do it: Fox’s singing show is starting to get bigger names, this cast would be beneficial to both parties.

Adam Rippon



Claim to fame: Olympian

Why he would do it: he already won Dancing With the Stars, a medal at the Olympic Games and the heart of the audience, so why not show off a new skill?

Jodie Sweetin



Claim to fame: Full House, Fuller House

Why she would do it: with the end of Fuller House this would be a perfect platform.

Nick Lachey



Claim to fame: singer

Why would he do it: what should he lose?

Amber Riley



Claim to fame: Glee

Why would she do it: doesn’t America deserve another chance to hear her sing?

Ian Ziering



Claim to fame: Sharknado, Beverly Hills, 90210

Why would he do it: what should he lose?

Kandi Burruss



Claim to fame: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, singer-songwriter

Why she would do it: viewers know she has musical talent, why not show it more prominently?

Billy Ray Cyrus



Claim to fame: singer

Why he would do it: this would be a big advantage for The Masked Singer and mutually beneficial.

Ashlee Simpson



Claim to fame: singer

Why she would do it: everyone remembers the notorious SNL moment, here she could leave her voice on her own.

Kevin McHale



Claim to fame: Glee

Why he would do it: he already participated in The X Factor in the UK, why not try this?

The Masked Singer will be broadcast on Fox on Wednesday.